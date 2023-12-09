Sunderland vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs West Brom predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet this Saturday at 12:30.

Both Sunderland’s and West Brom's bids to return to the promised land look to be in jeopardy, as they sit 9th and 5th in the Championship, respectively. The Baggies in the playoff will want points to hold onto this, whilst the Black Cats need to claw their way up the table.

Sunderland vs West Brom Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Abdullah Ba 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365

Grady Diangana 1.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Stadium Alight with goals

The Stadium of Light is set to host the 12:30 clash between these two sides, and it should well bring goals with it.

Sunderland have seen the over 2.5 goals line hit in 63% of their games, whilst West Brom only see this fall to 53%, still more than half of their matches.

Eight of the ten games played in Sunderland have seen the over come in as well, as the Black Cats are used to giving their home fans a thrill.

The Baggies, when on the road, have seen five of their nine games hit the line as well, only adding to these prospects.

These two should create an entertaining clash as they both press for the win, as the points would be crucial to aid in their promotion prospects.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Abdullah Ba-nging them in

Abdullah Ba has been in and out of the squad for Sunderland, yet as the injuries mount for the Black Cats, the Frenchman's services could be called upon again.

He got his first start after a month, off the bench last time out against Millwall, and looks set to get another chance in the squad.

Averaging 1.9 shots per game, he looks good value at above evens to manage two or more in this match.

The shots can miss, hit the woodwork, be blocked, saved or even sail into the back of the net, it doesn't matter so long as they are attempted, and should he not start the game then bet365 will void the leg of the bet for you, so not too much is lost.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 2: Abdullah Ba 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365

Grady getting into good positions

Grady Diangana has become integral to West Brom’s efforts this year, starting in all eight of their last league matches, reprising his attacking role each time.

From here he has been averaging 1.7 shots per match, and in a game where clear-cut chances may be few, he will be forced to chance his luck more often than not.

Again they are simply shots, meaning so long as they are attempted they count, no matter their results. At just below evens the value for this is also impressive.

Look for him to pop up in handy positions and look to test the keeper as often as possible.

Sunderland vs West Brom Tip 3: Grady Diangana 1.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365