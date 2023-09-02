Our betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Southampton predictions and betting tips, with Adam Armstrong tipped to continue his fine form.

Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton will face a test of their credentials on Saturday as they head to the Stadium of Light to take on inconsistent Sunderland.

The Saints have taken ten points from their first four games back in the Championship while the Black Cats have one win, one draw and two defeats to show for their efforts.

Sunderland vs Southampton betting tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Saints having no trouble in front of goal

Southampton are by no means the finished article but they never seem to know when they are beaten and certainly have had no problems scoring goals in the first month of the season.

QPR could have been 2-1 or even 3-1 up against the Saints at St Mary's last weekend, but the Londoners missed several chances and Southampton took theirs to clinch all three points.

The game highlighted the nature of the Saints this season — they have goals in them but are often wide open and vulnerable to counter-attacks when possession changes hands.

Both teams have scored and there have been at least three goals in all of their five league and cup outings this season and it's hard to see an end to that trend at the Stadium of Light.

Geordie goalscorer to torment the Black Cats

Adam Armstrong appears to have recaptured the scoring form he regularly displayed for Blackburn during the 2020-21 season, when he scored 28 Championship goals for Rovers.

The 26-year-old's devastating left-footed effort that secured all three points against QPR last weekend was the sort of finish that smacked of a player full of confidence, and he will surely lead the Southampton line again this weekend.

The former Newcastle prospect grew up a Magpies fan so will no doubt relish the chance to make his mark against the Toon's fierce rivals on Saturday.

He has never previously won or scored against the Black Cats but, given his and Southampton's current mood, he could set that record straight on Saturday.

Late goals answer Saints' prayers

Only Birmingham and Leicester have scored as many late goals in the Championship as Southampton this season, with all three clubs having notched three times after the 80-minute mark.

The Saints' stunning sequence of late efforts began on the opening night of the campaign, when Che Adams popped up with a late winner at Hillsborough, and continued when Armstrong's penalty secured a 4-4 draw against Norwich.

Adams did it again at Plymouth the following week and while Armstrong's winner against QPR last week came in the 64th minute, it did again prove to be the final goal of the game.

Sunderland, by contrast, have scored just four league goals this term with only one of those coming after the hour mark.

