Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Predictions and Betting Tips: Excellent Odds for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in the round 10 of the Championship.

Last year's two playoff contenders, Sunderland and Middlesbrough, meet for the first time this season, yet find themselves in two very contrasting situations, one far from the heights they achieved last season.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Sunderland to Win @13/10 with bet365

Over 1 Sunderland Goal @11/10 with bet365

Under 4 Cards @11/8 with bet365

After a disappointing start to the season going without a win in seven games they came roaring back with three wins on the trot, kicking this run off against the impressive Southampton team.

Sunderland are riding high in fourth presently, emulating their playoff bid of yesteryear, yet have suffered with some inconsistencies, most recently losing to Cardiff City at home.

Black Cats Prowling

Sunderland were one of the promotion hopefuls at the start of this year and appears to be making good on this faith as they fly high in the league.

They will no doubt be looking to continue their run, dispatching last year's rivals Middlesbrough with aplomb.

The run of forms seems to coincide with this likelihood as well, as Boro have failed to defeat any of the top six so far, and have only beaten a bottom-half side, Watford, away from home so far.

With just a single win and draw to their names when away from the midlands, they should struggle once more as they head to the far north.

The Black Cats play into this hand as well, having dispatched every single side they have played in the bottom half, bar a blip against Cardiff City. As well as defeating Middlesbrough in this exact fixture last season, with a consummate 2-0 victory.

Sunderland will feel this is a game they should claim all three points from and the form leans this way.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Sunderland to Win @13/10 with bet365

Mackems adds to Middlesbrough pain

Sunderland will be looking to secure a comfortable victory against Boro and nothing says this more than scoring a couple of goals to seal the game.

The Black Cats have proven themselves more than capable of this as well, having done so in 55% of the league games this season, as well as in four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Every single win they have registered has seen them hit the over-one goal line, as well as this contest last season seeing Sunderland emerge with a 2-0 victory, with the goal line in hand.

Boro aid this line of thinking as well, with them conceding at least two in four of their five away games this year, with them losing three of these.

Goals should well be on the menu in this matchup at the Stadium of Light with the majority of them going in Sunderland's favour.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Over 1 Sunderland Goal @11/10 with bet365

Referee to have a quiet day

Despite the often rough and tumble nature of the Championship, these two sides both seem to be attempting to elevate their games, avoiding the hard challenges, in favour of good football.

None more so than Middlesbrough, who hold the mantle of being the cleanest team in the Championship only having earned a mere 12 bookings in nine matches.

This at an average of 1.4 cards per match with them only seeing two or more bookings in 30% of their games.

Sunderland contributes meaningfully to this line as well, sitting within the bottom five in terms of cards with 16 bookings. An average of 1.86 per match is also one of the lowest in the league.

When combined these two sides seem to avoid the referee's ire more often than not and this should cumulate into a clean match with minimal bookings.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Under 4 Cards @11/8 with bet365