Sunderland vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: Sunderland dominant on Championship opening day

Our football expert brings you his Sunderland vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips as playoff contender and a newly promoted side battle it out

The Championship is back after its summer hiatus, as 24 sides battle it out for the much coveted three places in the Premier League next year. Sunderland and Ipswich Town kick off their campaigns on Sunday the 6th of August, as they go head to head in their first game.

Sunderland vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Sunderland to Win @31/20 with bet365

Under 3 Match Goals @10/11 with bet365

Ipswich Over 2 Cards @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sunderland despite making into the playoff berths missed their chance to make it back to the promised land, something they had been searching for since their demise back in 2017.

Ipswich are one of the newly promoted sides into the Championship and will be looking for a swift start as they begin their attempt to stay up, as is the hope of any team that has just come up.

Succinct Sunderland

Sunderland by all regards had an excellent season last year, only having come up and then placing 6th in the league, shocking many other Championship sides.

Ipswich will no doubt wish to do something similar, but Sunderland will put paid to those well laid plans one would imagine.

The onus will be on the Black Cats to get their campaign underway in the right way but comfortably securing three points.

The Stadium of Light will be rocking for one of the best supported sides in the English game, as the Mackam faithful will attempt to spur their side on to victory.

Furthermore Sunderland have not lost to Ipswich in their last six meetings, winning four of these. The Black Cats certainly seem to know how to throw a wrench in the Tractor Boys machines.

Sunderland vs Ipswich Tip 1: Sunderland to Win @31/20 with bet365

Trundling Along

It is hard to say however that games between these two are goal filled thrillers, with the matches rather trundling along for the Tractor Boys and Sunderland.

Out of their last eight matches against each other, most recently as of 2021, six of them have held less than three goals, shaping this up for a low scoring affair by all regards.

Sunderland have also lost their key striker Amad Diallo to a knee injury, and will be without him for the first part of the season and will be without his presence up front.

All this combining into what could end up being a rather tight affair.

Sunderland vs Ipswich Tip 2: Under 3 Match Goals @10/11 with bet365

Crashing About

Ipswich may well struggle against the superior forces of Sunderland and may have to resort to some less than ideal tactics.

The Championship itself is world renowned for its fast paced and hard tackles, often drawing the eye of the referee and Ipswich seem well placed to adapt to this.

They also picked up 51 yellow cards when playing away last year at a rate of well over two a game. In a game they may end up trailing the Tractor Boys might end up crashing into some black cats.

Finally the referee is the linchpin, not only does Samuel Barrott enjoy booking ipswich, at a rate of over two a game once more, but this is his first full season in the Championship and the nerves of the big occasion might get to him as well.

Sunderland vs Ipswich Tip 3: Ipswich Over 2 Cards @7/4 with bet365