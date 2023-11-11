Sunderland vs Birmingham Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sunderland vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in the Championship.

Sunderland have continued their drive to get back to the promised land, after their sad demise all those years ago, as they sit in eight just two spots behind the playoff berth. They will welcome a Birmingham City side who are struggling of late, in the Championship.

Sunderland vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Sunderland to Win by Two or More Goals @15/8 with bet365

Over 2 Birmingham Cards @11/8 with bet365

Pierre Ekwah 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Neither side has had an easy run of late both going on three-game losing streaks before finally gaining some points. Things could only get worse for the Blues as they journey north to the Stadium of Light.

Black Cats clawing their way back into form

After a run of losing three on the bounce, Sunderland answered back with a win and draw to get their season back on the right track. They should well see this match against Birmingham as an opportunity to further their cause with three more points.

Every single game they have won has been done by two or more goals, bar one, and one would back this to continue, at home, in front of their own fans.

The Blues only act to make this more likely due to their appalling away form, one that has seen them lose all five of their last road games, with three of these being by two or more goals.

This includes their most recent away outing at Southampton, as they proceeded to lose 3-1 on the South Coast.

Sunderland will back themselves to claim a win here, particularly with the Blues poor away form, and they will look to claim the three points in magnanimous fashion as they have so oft before.

Sunderland vs Birmingham Tip 1: Sunderland to Win by Two or More Goals @15/8 with bet365

Blue and Yellow

Birmingham will be in for a hard-fought match in the north, in front of thousands of baying Mackems creating an atmosphere that they may well fall afoul of.

Sunderland has never been an easy place to go, and the Blues will struggle to contend with the oft-violent nature that the Stadium of Light can bring.

In answer to this, they will likely be forced to get physical themselves and this should beget a large amount of cards for the visiting team.

Birmingham have been averaging 2.6 cards per game and have seen the two or more line hit, and against the antagonistic Black Cats and their fans could see this hit once again.

Sunderland vs Birmingham Tip 2: Over 2 Birmingham Cards @5/2 with bet365

Ekwah taking up the mantle

Pierre Ekwah has taken up a starting role in the middle of the park for Sunderland this season, bagging two goals in their seminal 5-0 win over Southampton early on.

He has seen a lion's share of the minutes as well, something that can only aid in his ability to fire a shot on target.

The Frenchman has been averaging a shot on target per game, and should the Black Cats be as dominant as form would suggest he can achieve this once again.

Sunderland vs Birmingham Tip 3: Pierre Ekwah 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365