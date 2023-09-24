Stoke vs Hull Predictions and Betting Tips: Great odds for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Stoke vs Hull predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the Championship at the bet365 Stadium.

With a full slate of weekend games ahead of us Stoke City and Hull City take the early slot this Sunday as their noon kick-off at the bet365 Stadium will draw the eyes of many English football fans.

Stoke vs Hull Betting Tips

Stoke’s season so far by all accounts has gone dismally as they currently flounder in 19th with just seven points from seven games. While only five points separate the two, this translates into 13 places in the league, where Hull presently sits 6th.

Both of these former Premier League teams will no doubt be searching for a return to the promised land, yet it is the Tigers who are prowling among the playoff positions.

Hull holds all the form

Despite the bookies leaning slightly in the favour of the home side, Hull has been impressive across the first few weeks of the season. Presently they are unbeaten since the opening day, with three wins and three draws from their last six.

This includes results against the likes of recently relegated Leicester and Leeds with the Tiger taking a win and draw away from these respectively. Even managing to defeat the Foxes away from home.

Stoke on the other hand have struggled, without a win in their last four losing three of these without scoring a single goal.

Now, while the game against Hull may not follow a similar fashion, one could well fancy the Tigers hunting for another result in this match.

The double chance also allows for the match to end as a draw or a Hull win and the bet will still land, covering far more in the way of potential outcomes.

Stoke vs Hull Tip 1: Double Chance - Hull or Draw @5/6 with bet365

Tigers prowling around the net

Despite Hull’s low-scoring matches of late, the last five seeing fewer than four goals, one cannot fault them for lack of effort as they look to test the opposition keeper at every chance they get.

This could cause issues for Stoke who seem to be welcoming the pressure and providing little in the way of recourse from their forward line.

Hull are presently averaging 5.43 shots on target per game and will look to maintain this level as they travel to the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke themselves have conceded an average of 5 shots per game, and both these figures combined should paint an excellent picture for the over 3.5 line.

Stoke vs Hull Tip 2: Over 3.5 Hull Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Potter-ing around

Stoke fans may well be looking around for reasons for their shambolic performances of late, and one need look no further than the shots, or lack thereof, that they attempt in a match.

So far on the season at home, they only average around 8.67 shots per match, with even fewer of these being directed goalwards.

Hull has also been impressive at the back in recent times and could pose more than enough of a challenge for the Stoke forwards.

The under of 15.5 may seem to be a touch high but it provides a nice bit of leeway between the average and still getting some excellent value with odds of 5/6.

Stoke may well end up getting nowhere near this mark, and the bold among us may wish to lower this for better odds, but for posterity's sake, we have gone for the 15.5 under.

Stoke vs Hull Tip 3: Under 15.5 Stoke Shots @4/5 with bet365