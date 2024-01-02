St Mirren vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Hoops to march on at 21/10

Our betting expert offers his best St Mirren vs Celtic predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game at The SMISA Stadium.

Celtic will be making the journey to Paisley this Tuesday afternoon to take on St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League, ahead of their 17:00 kick off.

St Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips

Buddies can breach injury-hit Hoops' defence

Celtic head into 2024 eight points clear at the top of the Premiership and fresh off beating nearest rivals Rangers for their second Old Firm Derby win of the season.

Brendan Rodgers has earned some breathing space ahead of a potentially tricky month in which he will lose up to five first-team players to the Asian Cup, although they will all be available to him for Tuesday's clash against St Mirren.

However, the champions are going to be without their top central defender and possibly his understudy for this trip to Paisley.

The absences of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh could make Celtic more vulnerable at the back than usual, which the Buddies are sure to test out.

They were ruthless in front of goal in their 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday and can get on the scoresheet again - just as they did at Celtic Park when the sides met in November.

Stephen Robinson's side have scored in seven of their 10 home league games this term while Celtic have shipped goals in four of their last seven Premiership road trips, but the Hoops' firepower should still see them run out winners.

St Mirren vs Celtic Tip 1: Celtic to win and Both Teams to Score @ 21/10 with bet365

Corners could be abundant at The SMISA Stadium

Celtic's recent performances indicate there could be quite a few corners in Tuesday's game with Rodgers' side recording 10 or more in nine of their last 11 Premiership contests.

Their total corner tally for each of those matches is 6, 23, 14, 18, 9, 11, 12, 13, 11, 13, 12.

St Mirren are good for a few at home themselves with the Buddies having averaged six per game across their last five league fixtures at The SMISA Stadium.

They managed only three when Rangers visited in October, but Robinson's side played more than an hour of that game with 10 men after a red card and there were still 13 corners in the game in total.

St Mirren vs Celtic Tip 2: Over 12 Corners @ 11/8 with bet365

Another Baccus booking could be on the cards

With eight cautions to his name already this season, the name of St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has become familiar to referees in Scotland.

The Australia international collected nine bookings last season from 30 appearances, but he's on course to sail past that total in 2023-24.

It's Baccus's job to break up play and make tackles and he will not shy away from his task when the champions try to impose their silky style on the game.

Baccus was booked in St Mirren's 2-0 win over Celtic last season and has been issued more cards in home games than away matches during his short career in Scotland.

St Mirren vs Celtic Tip 3: Keanu Baccus To Be Booked @ 6/4 with bet365