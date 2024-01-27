St Mirren v Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in SPL Clash

Our football betting expert offers his St Mirren v Rangers predictions and betting tips ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at 12:30

Rangers’ bid to hold onto the frontrunners Celtic is going well, particularly with the Bhoys having dropped some points of late, the gap now being down five points, with Rangers having a game in hand. Three points are therefore a must against this weekend’s opponents St Mirren.

St Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Rampant Rangers can keep pressure on leaders

Rangers cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to just five points courtesy of a crushing 3-0 victory at Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The Gers totally bossed proceedings at Easter Road - they won the shot count 16-5 and the corner count 10-4 - and while there is a gulf in class between themselves and the Hibees, Hibs had lost just two of their previous ten home matches.

Rangers have won ten of their last 11 games, beating Hearts, Real Betis and Aberdeen during that impressive run, and their only defeat under new boss Philippe Clement came at Celtic Park a month ago St Mirren.

In the meantime, they have won only four of their last 14 matches and have failed to score in eight of their last 12 games, so a rampant Rangers side shouldn’t have too much trouble in Paisley on Saturday.

Take the Light Blues to win to nil at St Mirren Park.

Light Blues could go through the gears

Rangers have scored ten goals in their last three matches and won 3-0 on their last visit to St Mirren Park at the start of October.

Ross McCausland, Rabbi Matondo and Fabio Silva formed a new-look Rangers front three at Hibs on Wednesday, and it’s a measure of the options that Clement has at his disposal that he was able to introduce Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers from the bench at Easter Road.

There is plenty of attacking talent in the Rangers ranks and another rout could be on the cards on Saturday.

It’s 6/4 that the Gers score three or more goals at St Mirren Park and that looks worth a punt.

Fab Silva can find the net

Fabio Silva has promised much in his career and the 21-year-old still has time to deliver on his potential.

The Wolves loanee scored seven goals in a temporary spell at Anderlecht in the first half of last season before netting four times for Dutch powers PSV Eindhoven between January and May 2023.

Silva could be even more prolific for a Rangers side who are going to dominate the vast majority of their domestic fixtures.

The Portuguese striker struck the woodwork against Hibs on Wednesday and, at 5/4, it could pay to back the 21-year-old to find the back of the net on Saturday.

