Spain vs Germany Predictions and Betting Tips: La Roja Ruining Hosts Run

Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs Germany predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this Friday at 17:00.

The two standout performers of Euro 2024 so far meet in Friday’s opening quarter-final. Hosts Germany have racked up 10 goals across their first four games of the tournament, while Spain have won all four games, improving as the tournament has progressed. Will that growth be enough to take them to the semis?

Spain vs Germany Betting Tips

Spain to win @ 8/5 with Betfred

Lamine Yamal to score anytime @ 100/30 with Betfred

Kai Havertz 2+ shots on target and Robert Andrich to be carded @ 6/1 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

End of the road for the hosts

Germany’s start to Euro 2024 has been impressive and has washed away memories of the negativity surrounding them heading into the tournament. Questions over the quality, mentality and cutting edge of this group led to them being roundly written off, only for them to come bursting out of the traps with a 5-1 win over Scotland.

Spain also had their doubters, but they’ve been cut to second-favourites to lift the trophy after a string of good displays. Spain beat Croatia 3-0 despite their opponents having 54% of the possession and a superior Expected Goals tally.

Since, Spain have had the majority of the ball in every game, conceding a combined 0.9 Expected Goals across three matches. Their relentless win over Georgia was another step forward for this group, proving they’re the real deal.

Meanwhile, Germany’s squad issues remain, with issues cropping up in their last few games. As a result, Spain look well-placed to make the semis.

Spain vs Germany Tip 1: Spain to win @ 8/5 with Betfred

Yamal to get a well-deserved goal

One of the stories of this tournament is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who has proven worthy of a starting spot in Spain’s front three.

The Barcelona winger has two assists to his name at the tournament, but he has yet to find the back of the net.

Yamal has a team-high 11 shots at this tournament, three of which have been on target. He also has the highest xG tally of any Spanish player despite not scoring.

Given his incredible rise to this point, the winger will surely get off the mark in this tournament. He’s an excellent anytime goalscorer option against a German defence which could struggle with his pace.

Spain vs Germany Tip 2: Lamine Yamal to score anytime @ 100/30 with Betfred

6/1 double on hosts’ last stand

Kai Havertz has had six shots on target across his last three games for Germany, completing 90 minutes in each of his last two. The Arsenal forward should finish this clash too, with Spain backed for the win.

Havertz has shown an eye for goal at this tournament, so back him for a couple of efforts on target.

The quarter-final wipes away cards players have already received, meaning there’s no suspension for any player that picks up a second booking of the tournament. That’s a relief for Robert Andrich, who has been walking a tightrope since his caution against Scotland.

Andrich is still the leader in terms of fouls per game for Germany and, after eight bookings for Bayer Leverkusen last term, he’s a great candidate for a card, completing this 6/1 #PickYourPunt double.

Spain vs Germany Tip 3: Kai Havertz 2+ shots on target and Robert Andrich to be carded @ 6/1 with Betfred