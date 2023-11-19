Spain vs Georgia Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals seen in Spain for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs Georgia predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Valladolid for their Euro 2024 qualifier.

While Spain have earned their place in next summer's Euro, they are still attempting to cement their place atop the group, and in theory an easier path in the tournament. The last chance to secure this will come against Georgia this Sunday.

Spain vs Georgia Betting Tips

Spain to Win Both Halves @5/6 with bet365

Over 1 Spain Goal in the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Goal after 78:59 @5/6 with bet365

Spain must be wary of Scotland, a mere two points below them, as any slip-up could open the door for them to snatch the top spot away from them.

Georgia are sadly already out, with little more to play for than pride, in an attempt perhaps to remedy the dismal 7-1 thrashing Spain handed them in the reverse fixture on Georgian soil.

Spain to do the consummate double

The Spanish side seems to have made a habit of defeating sides in a cruel fashion of late, particularly those lesser footballing nations.

This with a 6-0 win over Cyprus, alongside the 7-1 defeat of Georgia back in September, and one can feasibly see this continuing, particularly considering they are playing at home.

Two of their three home games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers have gone this way, winning both halves against both Cyprus and Norway, as well as achieving this same feat last time out against the Georgians.

Look for the Spaniards to make their dominance felt, backed by their home crowd as they look to win the game in consummate fashion and complete the double over Georgia.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 1: Spain to Win Both Halves @5/6 with bet365

Spain’s second-half successes

Spain have scored a slew of goals in the majority of their matches this year, particularly at home, with the majority of these coming in the second half.

This opens up the opportunity for the over-one line in this period, with the Spaniards merely needing to score two goals here for it to land.

Something that has occurred in every single one of their home games in the qualifiers to this point, as well as in three of their most recent five matches.

Clearly favouring the second half, as their opposition capitulates under the weight of their overwhelming attacking talent, Georgia is likely to be in for much of the same.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 2: Over 1 Spain Goal in the 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Late goal to work in tandem

With the over one goal line in the second half already in play one can feasibly see there being a late goal in this match, either coming as part of a Spanish onslaught or as a consolation goal for the travelling Georgians.

Spain have scored 21% of all of their goals in the last ten minutes, with five goals having come here.

The Georgians may well be able to bag one here as well, with the Spanish perhaps switching off, with the game already having been put to bed.

Georgia have scored six goals in this set of ten minutes, amounting to nearly a quarter of all their scored goals to this point this year.

Both sides are perfectly capable of scoring late and can both help this line come in.

Spain vs Georgia Tip 3: Goal after 78:59 @5/6 with bet365