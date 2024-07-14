Spain vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals on order for Berlin showdown

Our football betting expert offers his Spain vs England predictions and betting tips, ahead of the Euro 2024 Final this Sunday at 20:00.

After 50 games played over a month, we’ve reached the final of the tournament. Both teams remain unbeaten across the competition, but will it be a fourth European Championship title for Spain or a first for England?

Spain vs England Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1/1 with Betfred

Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 with Betfred

Harry Kane to score at anytime @ 2/1 with Betfred

Semis suggest Berlin goals

Much had been made of England’s pragmatic approach earlier in the tournament, but it was a much-different performance in the semi-final win over the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate made only one change, but the demeanour of the players looked different and the belief also appears to have grown.

It was a more attacking England who came from behind to beat the Dutch and they are likely to go with a similar plan and formation in the final.

Spain meanwhile, are the top scorers at the tournament with 13 goals in six games - an average of 2.16 per game - while they also top the stats for shots on target (37).

Luis de la Fuente’s men have scored 26 goals in their last nine internationals, while they have conceded in each of their three knockout matches.

Recent history points to entertaining affair

There have been three or more goals in the last three meetings between the two sides, while both teams have scored in all of those fixtures.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2018 Nations League, when Southgate’s side ran out 3-2 winners in Seville, thanks to two goals from Raheem Sterling and one from Marcus Rashford.

There hasn’t been a 0-0 draw since their clash at Euro 96 and their attitudes in the semi-finals suggest that attack will be the best form of defence.

Spain have the upper hand in the recent head-to-head stats, with La Roja winning four of the last seven meetings, with two wins for England and one draw.

Captain Kane offers value

Harry Kane has not been his usual sharp self in the tournament so far, but the England captain still has three goals to his name.

The Bayern Munich frontman is one of six players currently tied on three goals and one more on Sunday might be enough for him to finish as the Euro 2024 top goalscorer.

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo is the only other player still in the tournament who is level with Kane on three goals.

England’s all-time leading scorer has 66 goals for his country and being the designated penalty taker, he is a strong contender to find the net in Sunday’s final.

