Southampton vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Devils flying in the face of the Saints

Our football betting expert offers his Southampton vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday at 12:30.

Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back after their damaging defeat to Liverpool when they make the trip to the south coast to face newly-promoted Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 8/11 with BetMGM

Bruno Fernandes to score any time @ 43/20 with BetMGM

Under 0.5 first half goals @ 12/5 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Red Devils to bounce back

Manchester United were outclassed by Arne Slot’s impeccable Liverpool before the international break, but Erik ten Hag’s side should be able to get back on track at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Southampton are second-bottom in the Premier League after losing all three top-flight assignments so far, while they required a last-gasp double in their 5-3 win over Cardiff in the League Cup last month.

The Saints’ only league goal of the season was a stoppage-time consolation at Brentford last time out, so the Red Devils are backed to bounce back on the south coast.

United have lost their last two matches, but Brighton and Liverpool are very different prospects to this Southampton one and their 1-0 win over Fulham in this season’s Premier League curtain-raiser is perhaps more indicative of what we can expect on Saturday.

Southampton vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win @ 8/11 with Bet MGM

Captain Fernandes can drive his team to victory

Bruno Fernandes is yet to contribute a goal to his team’s cause this season but the underlying numbers suggest that one is on the horizon and he could deliver the goods on Saturday.

The Portuguese midfielder has taken eight shots and hit the target three times this season, with a few well-saved or squandered efforts giving him a team-high 1.3 expected goals.

He faces a side that have allowed 5.3 expected goals this season, while he scored the winner in this tie the last time United visited St Mary’s.

Southampton vs Man Utd Tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score any time @ 43/20 with Bet MGM

Drab first half expected on the south coast

Goals have been in short supply for both of these sides so far this term and it could take a while for the deadlock to be broken.

Both United and Southampton are yet to score a first-half league goal this season and the earliest strike in a Southampton match was Bryan Mbeumo’s 43rd-minute opener just before the international break.

There has been just one goal in the last two meetings between these sides and that was a second-half effort from Bruno Fernandes, so don’t expect fireworks from the start.

Southampton vs Man Utd Tip 3: Under 0.5 first half goals @ 12/5 with Bet MGM