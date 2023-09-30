Southampton vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Tip for Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Southampton vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of their televised Championship clash this Saturday.

Relegated pair Southampton and Leeds both harbour ambitions of an immediate return to the Premier League but the Championship rivals are in very different form at present.

Having taken ten points from their first four second-tier outings, Southampton have lost their last four while the international break looks to have done wonders for Leeds, who have won two and drawn one of their three games since returning to action.

Leeds starting to get their act together

The international break has been a blessing for Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who had some valuable time to work with a settled squad after August was dominated by high-profile exits at Elland Road.

Farke now knows exactly what he is working with and his side have been excellent since returning to action with a 3-0 win at Millwall a couple of weeks ago.

They followed that success with a 0-0 draw at fourth-placed Hull, dominating the match despite having Joe Rodon sent off with 30 minutes remaining, before a comprehensive 3-0 rout of Watford on home soil a week ago.

Farke's methods appear to be clicking for Leeds and their attacking options are arguably the strongest in the Championship.

But Farke will also be extremely pleased with the defensive steel his side have shown recently, and the Yorkshiremen head to St Mary's on a run of four successive clean sheets.

Backing a Leeds win to nil is tempting but, at 13-10, the visitors are more than a fair price to simply pick up three points.

Southampton vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to Win @ 13/10 with bet365

Piroe primed to pounce

Leeds reportedly paid the best part of £10 million to prise Joel Piroe away from Swansea, and so far it is proving money well spent.

Piroe has scored four goals in his first five games for the Elland Road outfit and has netted the opening goal in their last two wins at Millwall and at home to Watford.

The Dutch striker scored 41 times in the Championship for Swansea and could add to his burgeoning Leeds tally against a Southampton defence who have already conceded 19 times in eight league matches this term.

Southampton vs Leeds Tip 2: Joel Piroe first goalscorer @ 5/1 with bet365

Saints defender faces tough afternoon

Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek picked up five cautions in the Premier League season, all from the middle of March onwards.

The Pole has been booked once for the Saints this term and faces a rough afternoon if Leeds' attacking stars are on song.

The Yorkshiremen boast power in the form of Piroe and Georginio Rutter as well as pace and trickery from Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, meaning Bednarek and his defensive partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis are likely to be tested in all facets on Saturday.

It would be no surprise if Bednarek crossed the line at St Mary's and found his way into the book.

Southampton vs Leeds Tip 3: Jan Bednarek to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365