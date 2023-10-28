Southampton vs Birmingham Predictions and Betting Tips: Late Action in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Southampton vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Championship clash on the south coast.

Southampton have begun their drive to get back to the promised land of the Premier League, yet presently are behind their relegated compatriots of Leeds and Leicester. They now welcome Birmingham City to the south coast as they continue their bid.

Southampton vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Goal After 77.59 @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Southampton Cards @11/8 with bet365

Over 6 Southampton Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet36, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Birmingham seems to have reverted back to their regularly scheduled programming of being a truly lower to mid-table side, one that has followed them throughout their time in the Championship.

Southampton will be looking to claim a consummate victory, as Birmingham struggles to move up the table.

Late Goals have been the norm

Both of these sides have enjoyed leaving it to the last minute in this edition of the Championship, and this should be one characteristic that persists into this match.

Both sides have bagged five goals in this last set of ten minutes, and with a tough matchup on the cards one could feasibly see this being left late once again.

The Blues only aim to help this line however as they have conceded 29% of their goals in this part of the game.

The Saints may well time this to perfection either to snatch a late goal against a team that flounders in the latter periods of the game.

Southampton vs Birmingham Tip 1: Goal After 77.59 @5/6 with bet365

Un-Saintly Performances

Southampton appear to be battling their way through these matches, truly engaging a Championship style of play.

This has resulted in them picking up special attention from the referees resulting in bookings all over the park.

Averaging 3.00 cards per game and seeing two or more in 85% of their matches, one would see them continuing in this vein at the weekend.

Southampton vs Birmingham Tip 2: Over 2 Southampton Cards @11/8 with bet365

Whipping them in

Southampton have been impressive at home all year, only losing here to the league leaders Leicester and Ipswich Town, and in doing so have earned themselves a host of corners.

They are averaging 8.4 per home game, and have hit the over 4 line in all bar one of their matches.

Birmingham plays into the hands of this as well, as they concede 6.5 on average per away match, with the over-four line being given to opponents in 83% of their matches.

Look for the same to hold true in this clash.

Southampton vs Birmingham Tip 3: Over 6 Southampton Corners @5/6 with bet365