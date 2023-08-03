South Korea vs Germany Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/1 Booking in Women’s World Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers up his South Korea vs Germany predictions and betting tips with some valuable odds in this Women's World Cup clash.

A surprise loss to Colombia means that Germany have to win to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while South Korea look to be going home as they seek their first Women’s World Cup points.

South Korea vs Germany Betting Tips

Germany -2 @ 13/8 with bet365

Alexandra Popp to score two or more goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Sara Dabritz to be carded @ 10/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Expect a ruthless Germany

Germany are among the favourites for glory in Australia and New Zealand but an unlikely defeat to Colombia in their last game means they have to win on Thursday to ensure they don’t suffer an unthinkable group-stage exit.

South Korea are no pushovers despite the fact they have lost both of their games, but they could be in line for a big defeat against a Germany side who will feel they have a point to prove after that loss to Colombia.

The two-time winners, who were perhaps unlucky to lose to the South Americans, showed a clinical edge when dismantled Morocco 6-0 in their tournament opener.

The Koreans went on to lose to that same North African outfit, so if Germany hit their stride they could win with plenty of breathing space and cover a -2 handicap.

South Korea vs Germany Bet 1: Germany -2 @ 13/8 with bet365

Popp the clear threat for Germany

Wolfsburg forward Alexandra Popp has three goals in two games so far, a brace against Morocco and a penalty in the defeat to Colombia, and will be looking to add to her account against South Korea.

The 32-year-old has a phenomenal scoring record for both club and country as she notched 16 goals in 21 Bundesliga Women games last season - her most productive season to date - and has 50 strikes in 83 appearances for Germany.

Popp has seven goals in her last seven games and has struck twice in four of her appearances in 2024 for Wolfsburg and her nation, so she may be able to score more than once against this out-of-sorts Korean outfit as the Germans seek to book their place in the next round.

South Korea vs Germany Tip 2: Alexandra Popp to score two or more goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Dabritz an interesting booking option

A number of South Korean players lead the to-be-carded market so the value option is to look for a German contender and midfielder Sara Dabritz stands out at a big price.

Dabritz has one yellow card in six games for Germany in 2023 and picked up two in 12 league games for Lyon.

Given how much is at stake - with Germany playing for qualification and South Korea trying to restore some pride - a few cards may be dished out and Dabritz appeals for a booking at a bid price.

South Korea vs Germany Tip 3: Sara Dabritz to be carded @ 10/1 with bet365