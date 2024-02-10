South Africa vs DR Congo Predictions and Betting Tips: 3rd Place clash to hold one more surprise

Our football betting expert offers his South Africa vs DR Congo predictions and betting tips, ahead of their AFCON 3rd place game.

Both South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) suffered heartbreaking losses in the semi-final of the AFCON, yet one tie still awaits them as they do battle to finish third in the tournament.

South Africa vs DR Congo Betting Tips

South Africa to finish 3rd @11/10 with bet365

Percy Tau 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/6 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @7/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Bfana Bfana breaking the mould

Few people saw South Africa progressing out of the groups, let alone making it all the way to the semi-finals, but the ability to grind out games and then claim shootout wins served them well.

This culminated in both their quarter and semi-final clashes going to pens, and even though they were ultimately defeated on penalties by Nigeria, one could see this clash going much the same way.

However, they also have proven an ability to secure wins in regulation, defeating Morocco 2-0 in the round of 16.

The DRC made their way through the knockouts, always facing lesser opponents than themselves, before finally coming unstuck against the superior Ivory Coast.

With the mettle that South Africa has proven to have, betting against them claiming the third-placed finish seems unwise.

At above evens, for them to win in any fashion, be this regulation, in extra time or even on penalties, looks a decent option.

South Africa vs DR Congo Tip 1: South Africa to finish 3rd @11/10 with bet365

Tau terrific time

Percy Tau has been impressive in his time for his nation as the ex-Brighton man, has used his phenomenal speed to break back-lines and put him within sight of the goal.

He had three shots in his most recent clash against Nigeria, and against a significantly worse opponent in the DRC should be able to find his way to goal.

Speed is always a weapon in football, one that he has been putting to good use, and should continue to do so.

South Africa vs DR Congo Tip 2: Percy Tau 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/6 with bet365

Trends are there for a reason

The AFCON has always been a notoriously low-scoring tournament, and one would not expect this to falter heading into one of the final games of the tournament.

Both of these sides have seen just one of their five games on the tournament have more than two goals in it, and this is unlikely to change heading into a third-placed game, one that famously few people care about.

Goals are so rare that South Africa has only scored three the whole knockouts, and the DRC aren't much better with four to their name.

This is unlikely to change and so the under seems as prudent as ever.

South Africa vs DR Congo Tip 3: Under 3 Goals @7/10 with bet365