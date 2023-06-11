Soccer Aid Predictions and Betting Tips: England tipped for victory at Old Trafford

Our betting expert brings you his Soccer Aid predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s charity match between England and World XI.

Soccer Aid is back and it's bigger than ever this year as stars from all around the world come together for 90 minutes to raise money for Unicef.

Soccer Aid Betting Tips

Kem Cetinay to Score @7/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ 2/9 with bet365

England XI to win @ 5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of ????, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The game will be taking place at Old Trafford this Sunday kicking off at 7:30. Both sides are made up of a number of ex football players and celebrities from around the world.

England have the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, and Jack Wilshire, with Jill Scott set to captain the side.

They’re joined by Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah, Liam Payne, Tom Hiddlestone and Danny Dyer, with Stormzy and Harry Redknapp managing.

The World XI boasts the likes of Ben Foster, Roberto Carlos, Hernán Crespo, Patrice Evra and Francesco Totti. They will be joined by Tommy Fury, Leon Edwards and Noah Beck with Usain Bolt captaining the side, with Mauricio Pochettino named as manager..

Kem to find the back of the Net

Kem Cetinay is set to return for another round of Soccer Aid this year, with the reality TV star set to start up front and will likely get more minutes as one of the younger celebrities in the side.

He has an excellent record in Soccer Aid, having scored four times previously, with the former Love Island star bagging a brace in the 2021 edition of the match.

Kem boasts the joint-most goals by any player in Soccer Aid history, with both him and Clarence Seedorf having scored four times in the past.

He is also playing alongside some excellent ex-professionals such as Francesco Totti, Roberto Carlos and Patrice Evra, all of whom should provide him with a good amount of service.

Soccer Aid Tip 1: Kem Cetinay to score @7/4 with bet365

Goals Galore

Soccer Aid is a charity match and is designed for the entertainment of fans and the players rather than their prolific footballing skills.

This means that, more often than not, the game see a high amount of goals, with each Soccer Aid game in the past, bar the 2020 edition, seeing at least three goals.

Four of the previous 10 editions of the match have seen at least five goals scored, with eight of the last 11 seeing four or more goals.

There’s some serious attacking talent on display today, with the likes of Totti, Hernan Crespo, Nani and Jermain Defoe all set to star.

Given they’ll be playing against a team that are half made up of celebrities, expect this to lea to an entertaining game with loads of goals.

Soccer Aid Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @2/9 with bet365

England to emerge Victorious

Whilst this is a charity game designed to raise money, all of those involved will be wanting to win the match come full time.

The importance of proper football cannot be overstated, and the England sides seem to have taken this to hear drafting in loads of top class talent from the mens and womens game.

England have lost in all of the last four Soccer Aids, with their last victory coming back in 2018, form that the Three Lions’ side can use to spur them on to victory.

Three of those four defeats did come on penalties, with England coming very close to winning them, and given the professional stars England boast this year, expect them to come away with a victory.

Soccer Aid Tip 3: England to win @5/6 with bet365