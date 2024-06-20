Slovenia vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Shared in Munich

Our football betting expert offers his Slovenia vs Serbia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euros clash from the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Both teams will be hoping to get their first victory on the board at Euro 2020, with Slovenia bidding to build on their 1-1 draw with Denmark and Serbia out to avenge their narrow 1-0 loss to England.

Given the desperation for both to claim victory, this should be an entertaining watch and there is plenty of attacking quality on the pitch with Slovenia spearheaded by Leipzig livewire Benjamin Sesko and Serbia boasting the services of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Slovenia vs Serbia Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 5/6 with Betfred

Benjamin Sesko to score at anytime @ 11/4 with Betfred

Adam Gnezda Cerin to be shown a card @ 4/1 with Betfred

Goals galore at the Allianz Arena

With a showdown with England to come, Slovenia’s qualification hopes may rest on this fixture, while Serbia are looking to hit back following a 1-0 loss to the Three Lions in their Group C curtain-raiser.

A goal could soon see this contest spark into life and, therefore, both teams to score looks to represent some value.

These two will have a decent understanding of one another, having met in the Nations League two years ago, and they were both lively affairs with Serbia winning 4-1 at home and the pair playing out a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

Slovenia’s 1-1 draw with Denmark in their Group C opener means both teams have scored in six of their last eight matches while Serbia have managed only two clean sheets in their last 13 internationals.

Serbia boast plenty of firepower with Mitrovic, who netted 28 goals in as many games in his debut season in Saudi Arabia, and Juventus’s Vlahovic, while Slovenia have unearthed a potential striking star in Sesko.

Sesko can showcase his talents

Sesko has been grabbing plenty of attention from some of Europe’s elite following his breakthrough at Leipzig, where he netted 18 goals in 42 appearances last season.

The 21-year-old has made a strong start to his international career, too, firing home 11 goals in his opening 30 caps and he looks a nice price to make his presence felt against Serbia.

Sesko was on target as a teenager when these two sides clashed in the Nations League two summers ago and, having hit the woodwork against Denmark, he may be able to silence the Serbs.

Cerin unlikely to escape a booking

There are plenty of card candidates in what should be a fiery encounter but none boast stronger claims than Slovenia’s Adam Gnezda Cerin, who is sure to be tested by a strong Serbian midfield.

Cerin was pretty fortunate not to be cautioned in Slovenia’s opening game with Denmark, having committed five fouls and clearly being utilised to disrupt the Danish rhythm.

The 24-year-old midfielder has picked up five bookings in 32 appearances for his national team and could add to that tally in Munich.

