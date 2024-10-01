Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Cityzens to runaway with proceedings

Our football betting expert offers his Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s Champions League game at 20:00.

2023 champions Manchester City started off their campaign with a goalless draw at home to Inter Milan, while Slovan Bratislava will face their second British side of the tournament after being thrashed 5-1 by Celtic in Glasgow on matchday one.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS - No @ 20/21 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Josko Gvardiol to score anytime @ 9/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jack Grealish to have over 0.5 assists @ 7/4 with bet365

Super Citizens to shutout hosts

City have lost just one of their last 14 away fixtures in the Champions League - this defeat coming after extra time against Real Madrid in 2022 - and they should prove no match for a Slovan side participating in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s men are used to finding the net with deadly regularity, with the Citizens scoring exactly three goals in nine of their last 11 fixtures in this competition.

They will be expected to get on the scoresheet several times on Tuesday and they look a strong bet to do so alongside a clean sheet, particularly after they shut out reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan in their competition opener.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS - No @ 20/21 with bet365

Gvardiol could cause havoc for Slovan

Erling Haaland has already scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season and, at odds of 1/3, he does not provide too much in the way of value in the anytime scorer market.

However, City have an abundance of quality in attack that could find the back of the net and one man in particular who has looked dangerous in recent weeks is defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 22-year-old defender scored the opener in City’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle at the weekend and was superbly denied on more than one occasion in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal a week earlier.

Slovan were poor when defending corners in their heavy loss to Celtic and so the City defence could find some joy when attacking from set-plays, with Gvardiol looking the best option among the back four.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Tip 2: Josko Gvardiol to score anytime @ 9/2 with bet365

In-form Grealish can provide once again

With Kevin De Bruyne likely missing this encounter through injury, the rest of the City squad will have to pick up the slack in laying on goals for their team-mates and Jack Grealish has shown in recent weeks his capability of filling the void left by the vice-captain

The English winger has provided assists in each of his last two appearances and was instrumental in City grabbing a late equaliser against Arsenal two weeks ago.

His form should see him feature in some capacity in Slovakia, so do not be surprised if Grealish takes his opportunity by providing the goods once more.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City Tip 3: Jack Grealish to have over 0.5 assists @ 7/4 with bet365