Slovakia vs Wales Predictions and Betting Tips: Falcons can soar past weak Wales

Our football betting expert offers his Slovakia vs Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Sunday evening.

Slovakia started their Euro 2024 preparations with a routine 4-0 victory over San Marino - the world’s lowest ranked side - and the Falcons will be hoping for a similar result against a tougher opponent in Wales.

Slovakia vs Wales Betting Tips

There were four separate goalscorers for Slovakia which will have undoubtedly pleased manager Francesco Calzona as they look forward to what could be a favourable group stage in which they will face Belgium, Romania and Ukraine.

Wales may have a superior head-to-head record over Slovakia across recent meetings, but they are missing many of their stars of old and could struggle against the in-form Falcons.

Dragons no match for flying Falcons

Wales have won three of their last four meetings with Slovakia but, with Gareth Bale retired and Aaron Ramsey not named in the squad, the Dragons may lack the star firepower to claim victory on Sunday.

Rob Page’s men were unfortunate not to reach the finals in Germany after suffering penalty shootout heartache against Poland in their play-off final and the recent goalless draw against minnows Gibraltar suggests that the Welsh still have not recovered from that disappointment.

Slovakia, meanwhile, enjoyed a relatively comfortable qualification campaign - finishing in second place behind Portugal and five points clear of third place Luxembourg - and have won three of their last four home matches, including a 4-2 victory over Iceland.

The Falcons look a stronger, more cohesive unit under Calzona and could cause Wales a host of issues in Trnava and, with just three defeats across their last 16 fixtures, they could claim a first win over Wales since 2006.

Low-scoring affair expected in Trnava

With Wales failing to score more than once in four of their last five fixtures and Slovakia scoring just two goals across their last three meetings with the Welsh, goals may be few and far between in this encounter.

Two of Slovakia’s last three internationals have seen winners in the under 2.5 goals market while the same is true of each of Wales’ last five away from home - six if you include their 1-1 draw with USA in the 2022 World Cup where they were the designated away side - and so a low-scoring meeting could be in store.

Bozenik can provide the goods

Since star midfielder Marek Hamsik - who is now part of the Slovakia coaching set-up - retired from international duty, the Falcons have been looking for someone to take up the goal-scoring mantle.

Boavista striker Robert Bozenik will be hoping he can be the man to lead the Falcons to success.

No forward in Calzona’s squad has more goals for his country than Bozenik’s six and, after missing their recent win over San Marino, will likely feature in some capacity against Wales.

