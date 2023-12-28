Sky Bet’s free-to-play predictor game allows users to win massive cash prizes by simply predicting football scores correctly each week.

Super 6 is a free-to-play predictor game offered by Sky Bet that gives players both new and old the chance to win £250,000 cash in prize money each and every round.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer

Already have an account with Sky Bet? Check out all the best betting sites in the UK via our handy guide to the country’s top bookmakers

Claim the best free bets offers ahead of an action-packed week of footballing action

Sky Bet Super 6 Explained

Super 6 is Sky Bet’s landmark free-to-play game whereby players can win up to £250,000 each week by correctly predicting the scores of six pre-selected matches.

Each week, £250,000 cash is available to be won, however occasionally Sky Bet will offer a rollover round in which the maximum prize fund reaches £1,000,000.

Players just need to predict the scores of six pre-selected games to enter, as well as picking the Golden Goal. This requires users to pick the minute in which the first goal will be scored across the six games chosen for that week.

This is completely free-to-enter with players not needing to place any bets in order to be able to play, with there being loads of other prizes on offer if you don’t manage to get all six predictions correct.

This includes a £5,000 cash jackpot should no one manage to get all six, with this awarded to the next-best set of predictions, whilst an extra £1,000 is on offer if you manage to get five out of six correct.

Points are awarded, with five being awarded if you predict the correct score, whilst two are awarded if you predict the correct result. These are then collated into a head-to-head league table between all the players.

Players on top each month can earn a £1,000 prize jackpot, whilst the winner after a full season gets a £10,000 prize.

£100 is also on offer to those that manage to beat Sky pundit Jamie Carragher's score each week.

How does Sky Bet’s Super 6 work?

If no one manages to get all six correct, then the next highest scoring player will get a £5,000 jackpot, alongside an extra £1,000 if they manage to get five out of six right scores right.

In the unlikely event of a tie, it comes down to who player that comes the closest in terms of their Golden goal prediction. Should there still remain a tie after this then the jackpot, no matter what it is, will be split equally.

How to enter Sky’s Super 6

Sky Bet’s Super Six is really simple and easy to enter, with players just needing to create an account with Sky Bet in order to enter each week.

All you need to do is: