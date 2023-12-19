Sky Bet Super 6: Predictions for Gameweek 18 as prize fund reaches £1,000,000

Super 6 is back this weekend, with Goal giving our expert predictions for this week's massive £1,000,000 rollover jackpot.

Sky's Super 6 returns this weekend, with users being given the chance to win a huge £1,000,000 rollover jackpot, which increases from the £750,000 prize last week given no one was able to correctly predict all six games.

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Tottenham vs Everton - 23rd December

Tottenham head into today’s game in good home form having won five of their eight games in north London this year, with this run including their last home game that saw them beat Newcastle 4-1.

Everton themselves are in good form as well, with the Toffees winning all of their last four league games, as well as five of their last six, with all four of their last away league games seeing them pick up three points.

However, Everton’s record at Spurs isn’t the best, with the Merseyside club losing all of their last three visits to Tottenham, thus we’re backing Spurs to edge a close encounter in north London come Saturday.

Super 6 Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Fulham vs Burnley - 23rd December

Fulham’s recent home form has been very promising, with the Whites winning all of their last three at Craven Cottage, with their last two home outings seeing them win 5-0 on both occasions.

Burnley have won just once on the road this term, with this coming against fellow relegation strugglers Luton, with the Clarets winless in their last five league outings away from Turf Moor.

Given this, we’re siding with Fulham to make it four home wins-in-a-row come the weekend.

Super 6 Prediction: Fulham 3-1 Burnley

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Luton vs Newcastle - 23rd December

Luton haven’t been as bad as their league position suggests this season, with the Hatters’ home form proving to be pretty strong in recent weels.

They may have lost three of their last five at home, however these were all by just one goal to all of Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham, with a win and draw against Palace and Liverpool respectively sandwiched between those losses.

Newcastle’s away form recently has been poor to say the least, with the Magpies’ injury woes seeing them suffer away from St James’ Park, losing three and drawing one of their last four road league games.

Super 6 Prediction: Luton 1-1 Newcastle

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Leicester vs Rotherham - 23rd December

Rotherham’s away record this term has been awful, with the Millers winless in all of their league road games this term, form that sees them firmly in a relegation battle.

Leicester are almost the exact opposite at home, with the Foxes, who currently sit top of the table, winning all but one of their home games this term, form that’s put them firmly in the hunt for the Championship title.

The Foxes ran out 2-1 winners when these sides met back in August, thus we’re siding for a similar result this time around.

Super 6 Prediction: Leicester 3-0 Rotherham

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth - 23rd December

Unlike last season, Forest’s home form has been unconvincing to say the least this season, with Steve Cooper’s side winning just two of their home outings this campaign, with Forest losing all of their last three at the City Ground.

They’re up against a Bournemouth side that have turned a corner recently, with Andoni Iraiola’s side winning four and drawing one of their last five league outings, a run that includes wins in all of their last three on the road.

Given this, combined with the fact that Bournemouth have won their last two visits to Forest, means we’re siding with the Cherries.

Super 6 Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Liverpool vs Arsenal - 23rd December

Liverpool have been the most form home team in the Premier League this term, with the Reds winning all but one of their games at Anfield this term, with their only winless game being their last home outing vs Man United.

They’re up against an Arsenal side that have won just two of their last five away outings, with two of these ending in draws.

Arsenal have come away with a point in four of their last five visits to Anfield in all competitions, and given the even quality of these sides, we’re siding for this to become five in six this weekend.

Super 6 Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

