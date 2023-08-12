Our expert brings you his Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, with the Eagles tipped to start the season with a win.

Crystal Palace get their 2023/24 campaign kicked off with a trip to newly promoted Crystal Palace, a match that they're favourites to win given the state of the Blades' squad heading into the new season.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Crystal Palace to Win @11/8 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @11/8 with bet365

Eberechi Eze 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Eagles should be able to earn an easy three points given the state of Sheffield United's squad, however the recent departure of Wilfred Zaha and injury to star talent Michael Olise won't do their chances any favours.

Eagles Easing into it

Getting one of the newly promoted sides on the first day of the league is something all fans like to see, especially when the team you're playing boasts a squad that has only gotten weaker since promotino.

This should prove no exception for Palace this weekend, who’s squad easily outstrips that of the Blades, both in depth and talent.

Even with the injuries that they have suffered, they should not find themselves wanting, however a victory may well prove tougher than expected given the home were one of the toughest sides in the Championship last year.

Crystal Palace should find themselves comfortably ahead in the game and then carry this through.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Crystal Palace to Win @ 11/8 with bet365

Bookies Overestimating

It could be said that either of these two sides are proponents of the beautiful game, and that their style is more hard fought than this, five cards in a game is an absolutely ludicrous amount of bookings to see in game.

This is despite the fact we've now new rules that make it far easier to pick up a booking, which the players will no doubt be well aware of.

Even with this and a few loose challenges flying around, it may well still not be enough to see five or more cards in the game.

Furthermore, the referees may well be a touch more lenient on the first day of the league, in order to give players time to get used to the new rules.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @11/8 with bet365

Picking up the Slack

Zaha’s recent departure to the Turkish League and Michael Olise's hamstring injury has left Crystal Palace in need of a hero.

Given this, they'll certainly be looking to Eberechi Eze, who finished the season excellent last year.

In their absence, it is likely he will need to step up the crease and provide them with their attacking flair.

The taker of both free kicks and penalties, as well as an avid shooter from distance, Eze could test the keeper from multiple angles and occasion, racking up his shots on target.

He also averages 2.29 shots per game and these could well find their way on target.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Eberechi Eze 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365