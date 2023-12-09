Sheffield United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Brentford predictions and betting tips as the two meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Sheffield United claimed four points from two games at the start of November but since then returned to their regularly scheduled programme, losing the next two. Another opportunity for points comes, as they welcome Brentford, but the Bees have proved tricky customers of late.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Betting Tips:

Brentford to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Neal Maupay 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365

Over 2 Sheffield Cards @10/11 with bet365

A slew of injuries has affected both sides, with each seeing seven players out, something that will no doubt have an impact on each side being able to put out their strongest starting XI.

Blades to feel the Bees' Sting

The Blades have gone dull on their return to the Premier League, and having finally sacked their manager Paul Heckingbottom, as former boss Chris Wilder has reprised his role at the club.

Whilst new manager bounce is certainly a thing, one cannot expect too much from this Sheffield side who have lost five at home so far.

Brentford have won two of their last three away fixtures and shouldn’t be too fazed by anything the Blades could bring.

The Bees should be on their way to a comfortable win, and goals should be in store for them too.

Sheffield has seen the over 1.5 line hit in 93% of their games, and have seen hit in every game bar their league opener against Crystal Palace.

Brentford hit this in 86% of their matches and have scored two or more in all four of their last victories.

The over is a handy addition to what looks like a comfortable win for the Bees.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Tip 1: Brentford to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Maupay making his return

Neal Maupay retired to Brentford after an unfortunate time with Everton and, despite not starting too many, has impressed his old side.

Having bagged two goals and an assist in his three most recent starts, surely enough to earn his place in the side, amid all the injury struggles they have to contend with.

This recent spate of scoring should only embolden him into shouldering more of the burden of the attack and targeting the goal more often.

He has been averaging 2.2 shots on target per game and against the despondent Sheffield United backline, he should well be able to achieve this once again.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Tip 2: Neal Maupay 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365

Blades cutting down their opponents

The Championship style of play seems to have followed Sheffield into their Premier League escapades.

This could be a result of their lacklustre performance on the pitch requiring them to make up for this in other ways, namely by hampering their opponents in every which way possible.

Cumulating in their averaging 3.29 cards per game, and seeing two or more in a massive 89% of their matches.

The Blades are likely to end up chasing the game, and their opponents, once more and will have to resort to less than savoury means.

Sheffield United vs Brentford Tip 3: Over 2 Sheffield Cards @10/11 with bet365