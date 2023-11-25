Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield United vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips ahead of the sides 15:00 Premier League kick off.

In a battle at the bottom, Sheffield United prepare to host AFC Bournemouth. Neither of these two sides have made the double figure points mark yet, both seem to have found some form of late, opening this up for a better clash than some previously expected.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Marcus Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Under 23.5 Match Shots @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

A winner might be too difficult to pick in this match, with both sides being nearly as poor as each other, yet there are still plenty of avenues for us to explore.

Banging them in at Bramall Lane

Both of these sides have seen the over-two-goal line satisfied in most of their games, either being beaten summarily or scoring a late consolation goal to drive up the score.

One would expect much of the same in this match, with this being one of the first times the squads aren’t seriously outclassed by their opponent.

When playing other sides in the bottom five both sides have seen the over hit with regularity.

The Blades have drawn 2-2 with Everton and lost 3-1 to Fulham.

The Cherries defeated Burnley 2-1 and lost 3-0 to Everton. All four of these games seeing over 2 goals scored, meaning that even when playing each other, the league's worst sides can still rack up the goals.

Look for much of the same in this clash between the two, as they attempt to continue on in their runs of form.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Tavernier trying his luck

Marcus Tavernier has been trying to replicate his brothers, James' goal-scoring efforts for Rangers, at Bournemouth but to this point has struggled.

Nevertheless, against the woeful backline of Sheffield, he may well earn more than a few chances from which to test the keeper.

He has been averaging 0.7 shots per game, at a rate one just above one every other match, and this should continue.

Against the lacklustre Sheffield defence that has conceded in droves, he could well find his way into a handy shot on target.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Marcus Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Issues up front to continue

Neither side has exactly set the league alight with their attacking play, and when matching up these issues may well be set to continue, as both struggle to fire anything goalwards.

Sheffield has been averaging a lowly 7.5 shots per game, with this only being marginally added to by Bournemouth with 9.67 per 90 minutes.

These combined fall a long way short of the 23.5 line. Nothing should have changed for the sides who both struggle to make their presence felt higher up the pitch.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Under 23.5 Match Shots @1/1 with bet365