Sevilla vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Galacticos Backed in La Liga Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Sevilla vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in round 10 of La Liga.

Real Madrid currently sits atop La Liga with a two-point lead on the likes of Barcelona and league shockers Girona. Sevilla are meanwhile floundering in 14th and could see these woes added to as they welcome the Galacticos to the south of the country.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid and Both Teams to Score @12/5 with bet365

Jude Bellingham 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Over 5.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Real are in the early stages of the title bid, having seen it go to their rivals Barcelona last year, in a season with limited success for them.

Sevilla on the other hand claimed the Europa League once again but to the detriment of the league efforts, something that has persisted into this year.

Keeping it ‘Real’

Real have proven to be one of the best sides in La Liga this year and they should have no trouble surpassing a despondent Sevilla side, one that is truly struggling to find any form in the league.

The recent clashes between these two sides have followed suit in this regard also and play into the hands of both Madrid and the both teams to score line nicely.

The Galacticos have won every single game they have played, bar a 3-1 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid, and will look to continue these winning ways against a lowly Sevilla side.

Los Nervionenses (Sevilla) have only succeeded in beating bottom of the League Almeria and UD Las Palmas this year so far and look to be falling woefully short of Real’s quality.

Both sides have scored in all of the last five meetings between these two sides, with Real emerging victorious in six of the last seven.

It is unlikely that Sevilla could pose any real threat to Madrid, but a goal seems likely, even if it is just something for their fans to cheer for.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid and Both Teams to Score @12/5 with bet365

Jude making the league his own

Simply not enough can be said to truly extoll the virtues of Jude Bellingham who has been setting La Liga alight, with ten goals in his last ten games and he leads the league’s Golden Boot race, as a midfielder.

He has been scoring in droves, from all areas of the pitch, going from strength to strength as he continues to fire them goalswards and force the goalies to stay on their toes.

He has been averaging two shots on target per 90 minutes so far this season and one could comfortably hit the over 1.5 line against the lacklustre Sevilla side.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Jude Bellingham 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Madrid making life difficult for the keeper

Real Madrid seem to be undervalued by the bookies in this match, perhaps none more so than in their potential for shots on target against a Sevilla side that has conceded a host of goals in recent times.

The over 5.5 line at evens looks extremely valuable, especially considering Real averages in this category.

They have been seeing 7.40 shots on target per away match with this rising to 8.78 overall, both comfortably clearing the line.

Also in their last four matches against Sevilla, they have seen the over hit twice, one such of these games being at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Real will back themselves once again as they have been doing all season bringing the over well into play.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Over 5.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365