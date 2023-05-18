Sevilla vs Juventus Predictions and Betting tips: with 2/1 booking bet tipped for Europa League Clash

Our betting expert bring his Sevilla vs Juventus predictions and betting tips, with bookings galore and an intriguing goal kick bet

The first leg certainly didn't disappoint in this European tie. Juventus, the home side in this game, snatched a 90+7 minute goal to keep it all level as they travel to Spain, to take on the ‘Kings of the Europa League’ Sevilla.

Fiery Second Half

Sevilla have not been short of cards this year and as their competition heats up, once could well see them flying around putting in hard tackles in order to secure this win.

Sevilla on average give up 3.65 cards per game and hit 1.5+ cards in 76% of their matches. This is a colossal number of bookings, and this probably won't change in this pitched semi-final.

The Spanish side gave up four cards last time out against Juve, with all of these coming in the second half, one could easily see this recurring.

Whether they're sitting on a lead or chasing the game Sevilla will let loose and fly around with their challenges and may give the referee a lot to do.

Sevilla vs Juventus Tip 1: Sevilla 2+ Cards in the 2nd Half @5/2 with bet365

Ball boys will be busy

Last time out these sides registered a whopping 20 goal kicks and one could see this continuing into the second leg.

Both teams are shot happy, and with a place in the final on line could aim for goal more often than not. Sevilla take 16.28 per home game and Juve fire 11.76 when playing away.

But as we all know, shooting doesn't always go to plan and will oftentime miss and go out for a goal kick, leaving the ball boys to chase after the wayward shots.

With 20 goal kicks in the last tie, the line of 16.5 doesn't seem too shabby, especially at 7/4. But if bettors wish they can push this to 17.5+ @5/2 or even to 20.5+ at a massive 8/1.

Sevilla vs Juventus Tip 2: 16.5+ Match Goal Kicks @7/4 with bet365

Lamela to add to his tally

Erik Lamela has been in the sight of the referee’s more times than any other who will take the pitch this Thursday night.

The Argentine, formerly of Tottenham, has picked up 14 yellow cards this season, including three so far in their European campaign.

Playing as Sevilla’s central attacking midfielder, running the high press, and committing an average of 3.05 fouls per game.

With the high intensity that this semi final will bring, one could easily see Lameal putting in a risky or poor challenge and finding himself at the wrong end of the referee.

Despite all of this and his shockingly large amount of booking this year, he is still at 2/1 to be booked, and isn't even the favourite.

Sevilla vs Juventus Tip 3: Lamela to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365