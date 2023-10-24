Sevilla vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 14/5 Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Sevilla vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League group match on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners were surprisingly beaten by French side Lens last time, while Sevilla have drawn both games so far. The two teams come into this clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan knowing they need a positive outcome.

Sevilla vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal came from 0-2 down to draw at Chelsea on Saturday, while Sevilla were pegged back late in a 1-1 home stalemate against Real Madrid. Another points-split could be the way to go.

Be wary of odds-on Gunners

Arsenal are odds-on favourites to get three points, but their recent record in Spain hardly inspires confidence.

The Gunners have managed a win in only one of their last ten games on Spanish soil. Their previous trip to this venue ended in a 3-1 loss back in 2007/08.

Sevilla may only have won two of nine in La Liga this season, but they showed on Saturday in a 1-1 home draw against Real Madrid that they are a match for anybody at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

After successive home reverses against Valencia and Girona to start their domestic run this season, they are now five unbeaten here, including the 1-1 draw with Lens on Matchday One - in which they led early on.

Arsenal haven't quite clicked in forward areas yet, with Gabriel Jesus not quite at the pace he was early last season and it is safe to say Mikel Arteta is still on the lookout for a leading man.

That will offer Sevilla plenty of hope and they are good enough to earn a share of the spoils.

En-Nesyri a goal-threat for hosts

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has enjoyed quite the year. He was part of the Morocco side who stunned the watching world by reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and he is now the all-time leading goalscorer from his nation in the Champions League.

He scored his ninth in the competition in Sevilla's 2-2 draw with PSV on Matchday Two, as the La Liga side twice took the lead in Eindhoven during a see-saw second half.

He also has three goals in eight Spanish top-flight games this season and has been building up fitness after an ankle problem. The 26-year-old forward can cause Arsenal problems.

Gunners aim to silence the crowd

Arsenal's goal in their 2-1 defeat at Lens means they have now scored in their last 19 Champions League group stage matches.

Arteta's side have also scored in the first half of both games in Group B thus far. Sevilla, meanwhile, conceded in the first 45 when Lens visited this venue on Matchday One, despite having made a perfect start themselves with an early goal.

Manager Diego Alonso will want his side to attack and try and ask questions of Arsenal in the opening exchanges, as will a partisan home crowd.

With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on either wing, the visitors have the assets to move swiftly from defence into attack and they are taken to hit the net in the first 45 minutes.

