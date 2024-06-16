Serbia vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions off to a Roaring Start

Our football betting expert offers his Serbia vs England betting tips and predictions for their huge Euro 2024 Group C clash this Sunday at 20:00.

The wait is finally over for Gareth Southgate’s side as they make their Euro 2024 bow in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday when they take on Serbia, aiming to go one better than they did three years ago and bring home their first major international trophy since 1966.

Serbia vs England Betting Tips

England to win & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Harry Kane to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365

Trent Alexander-Arnold to have a shot on target @ 2/1 with bet365

England ready to get job done when it matters

Enthusiasm surrounding England’s Euro 2024 chances have eased since they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Iceland in their final warm-up game, but Gareth Southgate’s side should be relied upon to get the job done in their opener against Serbia.

The Three Lions go into the finals as favourites and they should be confident in their first game against a Serbia side, who kept just two clean sheets in their eight qualifiers, and finished runners-up to unbeaten Hungary in their group.

England have lost to Brazil and drawn with Belgium recently but they should not experience a test on that scale in Gelsenkirchen.

Eight of the Serbs’ last 10 games have featured at least three goals and there could be a few more in this match, as 10 of England’s last 12 victories have been by more than one goal, and they will be looking to hit the ground running.

Serbia vs England Tip 1: England to win & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Kane can be relied upon to find the net

If England are to have a successful summer, Harry Kane will have to pack his shooting boots and, after a prolific first season at Bayern Munich, Southgate should be able to rely on his captain to lead the charge.

The former Tottenham striker has scored 12 goals in his last 14 appearances for his country and with England having been awarded eight penalties in their last 14 games, there is a strong chance he could get an opportunity from the spot, so it makes sense to back him to find the net in Gelsenkirchen.

Serbia vs England Bet 2: Harry Kane to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365

Alexander-Arnold set to seize his opportunity

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to get the nod in the heart of the England midfield alongside Declan Rice and there is still the opportunity for him to get forward if the Three Lions get on top.

The Liverpool man has progressed well, playing further forward than his usual right-back berth, and will take great confidence from volleying home the second goal in the recent 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia.

He had eight efforts on goal in qualifying, four of which were on target, and he looks a big price at 2/1 to force the Serbia goalkeeper into action.

Serbia vs England Bet 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold to have a shot on target @ 2/1 with bet365