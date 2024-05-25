Scottish Cup Final Predictions and Betting Tips: Bhoys can continue dominance

Our football betting expert offers his Celtic v Rangers predictions and betting tips as the Old Firm derby takes centre stage one last time in 2024.

Eternal rivals Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the fifth and final time this season at Hampden Park as they face off in the 139th Scottish Cup final.

The intensity of the rivalry will add extra fire to what will already be an entertaining spectacle, as both sides look for bragging rights in the country’s premier cup competition.

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips

Celtic to win and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

Matt O’Riley to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

James Tavernier to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Champions Celtic can secure league and cup double

Celtic lifted the Scottish Premiership title last weekend, finishing eight points clear of Rangers in second, and this recent success should spur on the Bhoys to complete the double over their bitter rivals on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have won three of the four Old Firm meetings this season and have also only lost one of their last 11 meetings with Rangers, winning seven of these.

The Gers have won just one of their last three matches and so form is not on their side going into this fixture - although Philippe Clement’s side have already tasted cup success this season with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the League Cup back in December.

Celtic’s recent dominance over their bitter enemies will be expected to continue this weekend however they will likely be made to work for victory. Three of the four meetings this season have seen both sides find the back of the net and a repeat of this feat could be in store before the Bhoys edge the contest.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 1: Celtic to win and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

O’Riley can end super season on scoresheet

Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley was voted Celtic’s Player of the Season after netting 18 goals and laying on 13 assists in the Premiership this season and the 23-year-old will undoubtedly be one of the primary goal threats for the Bhoys on Saturday.

O’Riley ended the season in scintillating form with eight goals across his last nine games in all competitions, while the Dane also netted in two separate meetings with Rangers this season and so will be more than confident that he can be the difference maker again.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 2: Matt O’Riley to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Tavernier can come close for the Gers

Rangers also have a gluttony of attacking talent, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima netting 27 league goals between them this season, and so will likely ask plenty of questions of the Celtic defence.

Talismanic captain James Tavernier will also be one to look out for going forward. The full-back registered 27 goal contributions this season while only striker Dessers has registered more shots on target than the 32-year-old.

Celtic vs Rangers Tip 3: James Tavernier to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365