Scotland vs Poland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots could claim another famous victory

Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Poland predictions and betting tips ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday at 19:45.

Scotland’s European Championship appearance failed to live up to the promise that they showed in qualifying, as they failed to get out of the group, but Steve Clarke’s men will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they face Poland in the Nations League.

Scotland vs Poland Betting Tips

Scotland to win @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/20 with BetMGM

Scott McTominay to score any time @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Scots to make home advantage count

Both Scotland and Poland failed to set the European Championships in Germany alight this summer but, after producing some impressive displays at home during qualifying for that tournament, the Scots will feel confident that they can get their Nations League campaign off to a perfect start.

Steve Clarke’s men beat Spain, who went on to be crowned continental champions, 2-0 at home in March 2023 and also played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Norway.

Poland, like Scotland, finished bottom of their group this summer with just one point and recently saw international stalwarts Wojciech Szczesny and Kamil Grosicki call time on their national careers.

The Poles have failed to win on their last two visits to Hampden Park and, with a raucous home crowd expected in Glasgow, the hosts could edge this one.

Scotland vs Poland Tip 1: Scotland to win @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Low-scoring affair expected between out-of-form sides

Recent matches involving these two sides have been low-scoring encounters and a similar outcome can be expected on Thursday.

Two of Scotland’s three European Championship matches produced under 2.5 goals and they responded well defensively in Germany, having been thrashed 5-1 by the hosts first up.

Poland’s last three away fixtures in qualifying for the Euros went under the 2.5 mark and they will be looking to keep things tight at Hampden Park, where they drew 1-1 in the most recent meeting in March 2022.

Scotland vs Poland Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/20 with BetMGM

McTominay can break into double digits

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay may have a new lease of life after securing a shock summer move from Manchester United to Serie A side Napoli and this feel-good factor could help him reach 10 goals for his country.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals for Scotland, with seven of those coming in European Championship qualification and one coming at the major event.

With the midfielder showing no signs of slowing down his goalscoring exploits on the international stage, he looks a strong bet to net again.

Scotland vs Poland Tip 3: Scott McTominay to score any time @ 29/10 with BetMGM