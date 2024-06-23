Scotland vs Hungary Predictions and Betting Tips: Tartan Army Tumult

Our football betting expert offers his three best Scotland vs Hungary betting tips and predictions for their huge Euro 2024 clash on Sunday.

Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification hopes are hanging by a thread and only a victory will do in Stuttgart. Opponents Hungary have lost their first two matches in Germany but the Magyars could pose problems for Steve Clarke's team.

Scotland vs Hungary Betting Tips

Hungary set to end Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes

Scotland's European Championship started with a crushing 5-1 loss against hosts Germany and it could end with a final Group A defeat to a Hungary side who will be going all out for a victory in Stuttgart.

The Tartan Army have travelled to Germany in their droves and they were rewarded, at least in part, on Wednesday night as Scotland battled to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland which breathed life into their qualification hopes.

However, after starting on the front foot thanks to a deflected Scott McTominay goal, Clarke's team looked edgy after half-time and had Angus Gunn to thank as the goalkeeper pulled off a fine stop to deny Dan Ndoye a potential late winner, while Breel Embolo also had an effort which was marginally offside.

Hungary, meanwhile, have suffered two defeats but after a poor 3-1 opening loss to the Swiss, they were much better than the 2-0 scoreline suggested against Germany and could prove dangerous opponents for the Scots.

With the suspended Ryan Porteous and the injured Kieran Tierney both absent, problems are mounting for Clarke and the Magyars look poised to take advantage.

Both teams will have to take the handbrake off

Two points and a goal difference of minus four if they draw this match would leave Scotland short when it comes to being a best third-placed team, so both sides have plenty of incentive to go for a win, which could lead to an open, entertaining contest.

Scotland have looked porous in defence, shipping six goals, while minnows Gibraltar are the only team to fail to score against Clarke's men in their last 11 matches.

However, in Scott McTominay and John McGinn, Scotland possess quality in the forward areas and that pair, plus striker Che Adams, should expect to cause problems for opponents who have conceded five goals in the tournament.

Six of Scotland's last nine matches went over the 3.5-goal mark, which looks a solid wager in Stuttgart.

Varga poised to strike again for Magyars

There are a number of candidates who catch the eye in the anytime goalscorer market for this game but it could pay to not ignore the obvious with Hungary's Barnabas Varga taken to strike for the second time at the Euros.

Varga had a superb club season, scoring 20 times for Ferencvaros in Hungary's top flight, and he made an immediate impact on one of the biggest stages of them all when scoring the Magyars' only goal in the defeat to Switzerland.

With support from Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and Freiburg's lively Roland Sallai, Varga, who has registered four shots across Hungary's two matches, should be presented with more scoring opportunities.

