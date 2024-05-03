Scotland 2024 Euro Odds: Best Prices for the Scots' Euro Campaign

Our football betting expert breaks down the Scotland Euro 2024 Odds ahead of the Scots getting their campaign underway against Germany on June 14th.

Scotland earned their place in Euro 2024 in remarkable fashion winning five games on the bounce, adn with nearly 5.5 million Scots at their back, The Tartan Army will be looking to make an impact in the tournament, but how this will come we do not know.

Our expert is here to offer odds and analysis for all the main markets Scotland are involved in throughou the Euros, offering his expertise on the Scots' chances of being successful in these.

All odds in this article are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Scotland Euro 2024 Odds

Scotland to Win the Euros

Team Odds Scotland 100/1

Scotland are far from being one of the top sides in this tournament, possibly just scraping into the top 15, with few seriously considering the Scots as real contenders.

However, the Tartan Army could perhaps take hope from the fact that the Euros has long been the land of fairytale stories, as perhaps this could be Scotland's.

Massive outsiders Denmark claimed the tournament back in 1992 before Greece blew open the barn doors in 2004, with both of these countries being massive outsiders who few seriously considered capable of being the best side in Europe.

Scotland do possess some extremely capable players, the majority of which play in the Premier League, Championship or Scottish League.

This includes the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, and of course their Captain Andy Robertson.

They possibly possess more quality than some sides higher than theme in the betting, but Scotland's woeful record at international tournaments will have been factored in, a streak this talented squad will have to snap.

Winning the whole thing may be a touch beyond the Scots, but if there was any tournament for a massive outsider to come through and claim it all, it is the Euros, as Scotland will hope to emulate the Greek side of 2004, priced at 150/1 pre-tournament.

Scotland to Reach the Finals

Team Odds Scotland 28/1

Scotland to make the final may seem a far-flung prospect, but as stated above anything can happen at the Euros.

The 1996 Euros saw an underrated Czech Republic side make it all the way to the finals, even if they did eventually lose to Germany.

However it has been done, and it could be the Scot's turn to make a run as losing in the final does seem a more likely prospect.

Probably because they are likely to meet one of France, Germany or England here, all squads that possess some true world-class talent, and a squad depth the Tartan Army cannot hope to match.

However, one would dread to imagine what a Scotland vs England final would bring, as the whole nation would turn out in support.

Again Scotland are not expected to get supremely far, but anything can happen. One would perhaps want a touch better odds than 28/1, but they could provide some value to some optimistic punters.

Euro Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Lawrence Shankland 150/1 Che Adams 200/1

Scotland players may end up struggling for games, possibly only being provided with the three groups games before an early exit cuts their goalscoring opportunities short.

But should they make it further, one of Lawrence Shankland or Che Adamas is likely to be the main man up top for the Tartan Army.

Neither has been confirmed as part of the squad yet, but Shankland looks set to be included thanks to a phenomenal season for Hearts.

The Scottish Premiership striker has netted 28 times in 42 games for his club this season and is comfortably the most in-form Scotsman right now.

The next outlook for the Scots is the more established Che Adams, currently with 17 goals in 42 games for Southampton, and 29 international caps under his belt.

He has however only scored five goals for his country, as perhaps he has struggled with the weight of the nation on his shoulders.

Again Scottish minutes could be limited to just three games, but should they make it through the groups it will be on the backs of one of these two men, and their odds speak for themselves.

Scotland to Reach Semi/Quarter-Finals

Stage Odds Semi-Final 11/1 Quarter-Final 3/1

Now for some more realistic goals, and what would still be one of Scotland's best performances in an international tournament if they were to make of either the semi or quarter-finals.

Internationals can bring out the best in some sides, take Morocco for example. The Atlas Lions made the semi-finals of the World Cup, a feat never previously managed by an African side, and Scotland possess a talent level perhaps on par with that of the Scots.

Of course, the group is pertinent to this, and Scotland haven't exactly been blessed, being drawn alongside the likes of the hosts Germany, as well as Hungary and Switzerland.

Germany pose the most major threat in this one, and with the home support at their back, they look set to take 1st in the group.

Scotland will therefore have to duke it out with the Hungarians and the Swiss, which will be no easy feat, but potentially possible for then remaining knockout places.

Then a tough round of 16 courtesy of finishing second in the group is likely, all of which will add up to what could be a tough road for the Scots.

Considering the uphill battle the Tartan Army will have to fight to make even the quarters, one would’ve hoped for some better odds than 3/1, or even 11/1 for the semis, considering how momentous this could be for the nation.

These prices do not offer enough value for us, particularly not with the tough group Scotland have to deal with.

Group Betting - Scotland Placing

Scotland Group Betting Odds 1st 8/1 To Qualify 8/11

There is a stark difference in the betting for Scotland in this market, and for good reason.

They are currently last in the betting to finish first in the group, with Germany virtually guaranteed this spot. However, if one seriously backs the Scots, this would offer some value.

But the to-qualify option certainly isn't the worst out there, not with the new style groups, when 1st, 2nd and even 3rd can sometimes go through.

The chance of Scotland making second or being one of the best 3rd placed sides isn’t beyond belief and at near evens this could be a decent option for bettors.

Scotland Stage of Elimination

Stage Odds Groups Stages 1/1 Last 16 7/4 Quarter-Finals 9/2 Semi-Finals 16/1 Runner Up 28/1 To Win Outright 100/1

Now, it may seem slightly macabre to be betting on when a team is going to be knocked out of the tournament, but as can be seen, it can provide some serious value to bettors.

Particularly perhaps for a side such as Scotland, as it seems likely to be exiting early on.

Odds of bang on evens, double your money, for Scotland to be knocked out in the groups is some great value, particularly with the strength of the other sides they have to contend with.

But be aware as the 3rd placed side can scrape through, so this could have some fraught moments for the last group fixtures.

Again last 16 isn’t the worst option, as if the Tartan Army have made it here, they will likely be in for a tough match against a side that finished 1st in the group.

Beyond this, the odds are certainly valuable, but the likelihood of Scotland making it here seems slim and perhaps not worth taking a chance on.