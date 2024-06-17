Romania vs Ukraine Predictions and Betting Tips: Tricolours to be stumped by Blue and Yellow

Our football betting expert offers his Romania vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips for Monday’s 2pm Euro 2024 Group E clash in Munich.

Group E gets started on Monday with arguably the two likeliest runners-up in Group E - behind favourites Belgium - as Romania take on Ukraine.

Romania vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Ukraine to win to nil @ 9/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Andriy Yarmolenko to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Ukraine could claim a crucial opening victory

With Belgium the clear favourites to top Group E, Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia will all believe that they can claim that coveted second place, however the Blue and Yellow look set to be the ones to secure an early advantage in Munich.

Ukraine have more tournament experience than their rivals as this will be their fourth straight European Championship finals and their first ever knockout-stage appearance last time out will give them confidence that they can do the same again in Germany.

A run of six wins and one defeat from their last nine fixtures puts Ukraine in good stead heading into the finals and, with Romania failing to win any of their last four matches, Serhiy Rebrov’s side could take control of this game and cruise to victory.

Romania vs Ukraine Tip 1: Ukraine to win to nil @ 9/4 with bet365

Entertaining encounter expected at the Allianz

Although the teams' last meeting was a friendly in 2016, encounters between Romania and Ukraine have produced goals on a regular basis and more excitement could be in store on Monday.

There have been 16 goals scored in their last three head-to-head meetings - an average of over five goals per match - and the most recent encounter was a seven-goal thriller as Ukraine edged to a 4-3 victory in Turin.

Four of Ukraine’s last five matches have produced over 2.5 goals and a similar outcome could be on the cards if Rebrov’s men have their shooting boots on.

Romania vs Ukraine Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Yarmolenko could inch closer to national record

Ukraine are blessed with a number of in-form goalscoring talents including Girona duo Victor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk, who starred for the Spanish side as they qualified for Champions League football for the first time in their history.

However, captain Andriy Yarmolenko could be the man to fire Ukraine closer to the round of 16 given his exploits for his country over the years. The 34-year-old has netted on 46 occasions for the Blue and Yellow.

This tally places him just two goals shy of Andriy Shevchenko’s all-time record for Ukraine, giving the captain extra impetus to perform in what may be his last major tournament. Expect the former West Ham man to try his luck as often as possible on Monday.

Romania vs Ukraine Tip 3: Andriy Yarmolenko to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365