Roma v Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Roma backed well in Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Roma vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Premier League visitors Brighton progressed directly to the competition's last-16 after topping their group, while Roma had to come through the knockout round play-offs, having finished second in Group G.

Roma vs Brighton Betting Tips

De Rossi effect can see Roma to victory

Jose Mourinho was dismissed as Roma boss in January after two and a half years at the club and the Serie A giants have not looked back since.

Club legend Daniele De Rossi has since taken the reins and made an immediate impact in the Italian capital, with Roma losing only one of his first nine matches in charge.

And that sole defeat was not exactly a disgrace as they lost 4-2 to Serie A leaders Inter Milan last month.

Since then they edged past Feyenoord on penalties in the knockout stage play-offs and they go into their match with Brighton in good spirits after 3-2 and 4-1 wins over Torino and Monza.

This is new territory for Albion, but they did not look out of place in the group stage, winning four of their six games to finish top of Group B ahead of Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.

They can cause problems for the competition's big guns, but they have stalled under Roberto De Zerbi, winning only one of their last five games and they could lose the away leg in Rome.

Dybala can cause problems for inexperienced Seagulls

One player Brighton will need to pay special attention to is Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian ace has bagged 12 goals and laid on seven assists in all competitions this season and is an ever-present danger.

He is yet to score in Europe this season, but was on target in the win over Monza on Saturday and is worth a bet to strike against the Seagulls.

Expect goals at the Stadio Olimpico

Goals look likely at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday and a 2-1 win for Roma could be the way to go in the correct score betting at 8/1.

Roma's resurgence under De Rossi renders them a decent pick to win the game, but they may struggling to keep out the visitors.

Their 27 fixtures in Serie A have produced a total of 85 goals this season - an average of 3.15 per game - and both teams have scored in five of their last six games.

Both teams have scored in 21 of Brighton's 27 league fixtures this season and it would be no surprise to see the net bulge at both ends in this clash.

