Rennes vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Rennes vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Europa League round-of-32 second leg at 17:45.

After the first leg of their round-of-32 clash ended 3-0 to AC Milan, Rennes have their work cut out for them when they welcome the Italian side to West France, as nothing short of three goals will bring the French back into this one.

Rennes vs AC Milan Betting Tips

AC took their foot off the gas at the weekend and were dismally defeated by Monza 4-2. Perhaps choosing instead to focus on the Europa League, with the Serie A no longer in play. Nevertheless, such a heavy defeat could embolden Rennes into believing a comeback is on the cards.

Goals rampant in Rennes

Rennes will be pushing hell for leather trying to get themselves back into the tie, and AC Milan are a team with pace in abundance who love a counter.

No matter which of these outcomes comes true, goals look to be on the cards, either for the home side as they look to come back into it, or as Milan punishes this overextension.

The last clash saw the Rossoneri come away with a 3-0 victory as they shut down the French attack with aplomb.

However conceding four at the weekend, to an inferior Monza side, does not paint a pretty picture of the Italians defensive capabilities, something that Rennes will hope to exploit.

Milan's last five games on the continent have seen three or more goals, with six of their last seven league games ending this way also.

Every single, bar one, of Rennes' continental contests have seen the over come in, as well as four of their last six in the Ligue 1.

All signs seem to point towards the over 2.5 line landing, as one can expect some fireworks in Rennes.

Milan in the Market for Corners

Despite AC Milan struggling for corners this year, this looks unlikely to persist in this clash, with Rennes unable to put up as staunch of a defence as their Serie A compatriots.

The bookies also appear to have undervalued the Milan corners here and this is something we can take advantage of.

The Rossoneri have been averaging 4.08 corners per away game, but they have earned three or more in a whopping 75% of their road matches.

They also managed to come out eight corners to the good in the first tie, something that is unlikely to abandon them on their travels to France.

Doue-ing them in

Guela Doue has been on thin ice for some time in the Rennes side recently and, as he prepares to face one of the fastest and most technical wingers in the world, Raphael Leao, he looks set to be punished in this clash.

He is comfortably the biggest offender on the Rennes side when it comes to fouls, committing 2.5 per game, something that has no doubt garnered the attention of the officials.

Nothing short of a miracle will help him stop Leao, so he will instead have to resort to some devilish means.

Right back is never an easy position, particularly not when playing against the Portuguese powerhouse of Leao, as Doue gets set to foul his way through this one.

