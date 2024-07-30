After their Euro 2024 victory, Spain have been snubbed in the betting again for the 2024/25 Nations League sitting 3rd with odds of 6/1.

Spain’s victory at Euro 2024 was one of the most impressive in a long time, as they became the first team ever to win all seven of their matches on their path to the trophy.

Despite this Spain sit third in the betting at 6/1 firmly behind France at 3/1 and level on odds with Germany, both of whom they defeated in last month's competition.

Spain are the best side in Europe and offers some incredible value for the upcoming Nations League.

Nations League Betting Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds France 3/1 Germany 6/1 Spain 6/1 Portugal 7/1 Belgium 10/1 All Other 10/1 Or Above

Youth is on their side

It is no secret that the Spanish side was full of some fantastic youthful talent, of which Lamine Yamal was at the forefront.

Pedri also played a crucial role until his injury, with Ferran Torres also popping up with some essential additions to the side.

Of course, we cannot forget the powerhouse that is Rodri, who is only 28 years old, and still has some of his best football ahead of him.

Spain were a force to be reckoned with and with the Nations League games kicking off this and next year, little looks set to change.

Great Group to Grease the Wheels

Spain have also been drawn into one of the easier groups in the tournament, one they should have little trouble topping.

Joined by the likes of Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia, La Roja should have little issue here as if the last Euros are anything to go off, with only Switzerland set to pose them issues.

Denmark didn’t win a single game at the tournament, whilst Serbia found themselves in the same boat.

The Swiss could cause them some problems having been impressive at the Euros, yet with Spain’s dominance it is hard to see them being stopped.

Other Favourites Flailing

Both France and Germany failed to live up to their country's high expectations at the Euros and one would not be surprised if these issues continued to plague them.

Germany of course lost Toni Kroos and despite having some young guns, much of their side is aged, including of course the captain Manuel Neuer.

France was poor to the point of being abysmal at the tourney, with the French media going to town on Les Bleus, in a similar way to the English.

Neither look capable of seriously challenging the Spanish, and these issues are unlikely to be remedied in the few short months before this competition starts.

The bookies seem to be woefully undervaluing the Spaniards here, as they did before the Euros started and at 6/1 there is value to be found.