Real Sociedad vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Parisians to progress with another victory

Our football betting expert offers his Real Sociedad vs PSG predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League showdown.

The Champions League round of 16 second legs commence on Tuesday night, with Luis Enrique’s PSG travelling to the Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad holding a 2-0 advantage from the opening leg in France.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Betting Tips

PSG to win @ 13/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

End of European dream for La Real

Real Sociedad finished top of the pile in Group D, ahead of runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan on goal difference, which ensured they topped a European group for the first time in their continental history.

However, their form recently has tailed off, with them winning just one of their last nine matches in all competitions and losing each of their last three at the Reale Arena - including against relegation-threatened Mallorca after extra-time in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

PSG, meanwhile, are on a 20-game unbeaten streak in all competitions - their last defeat came in group stages of the Champions League away at AC Milan in November - and they have won seven of their last 10 away matches.

The French visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches to show their defensive resilience and they should have enough in reserve to progress to the quarter-final with another victory over their Spanish counterparts.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Tip 1: PSG to win @ 13/8 with bet365

Goals hard to come by in Sociedad

The Parisians may be on an impressive unbeaten streak, but recent performances have seen a number of chances squandered by the French champions.

PSG have failed to score more than twice in each of their last four games in all competitions, including when being held to a goalless draw by Monaco last time out.

Sociedad have also had their issues going forward in 2024, with their 2-0 defeat in the opening leg one of five occasions that they have failed to score in their last nine matches.

That wastefulness in attack for both sides means excitement could be hard to come by and backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing on that basis.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Mbappe to provide the final blow

While Sociedad have had their issues going forward, PSG have looked a free-scoring force in Ligue 1.

Enrique’s side have netted 54 goals in the French top-flight this season, which is 10 more than second-placed Monaco, and superstar Kylian Mbappe leads the way with 21 goals.

The French forward - who will be moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer - has bagged 14 goals across his last 13 appearances in all competitions and has already netted four times in the Champions League this season, which makes him a nice price at 6/4 to get on the scoresheet in Spain.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365