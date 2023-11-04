Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca Backed in La Liga Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Real Sociedad vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips as the two meet for the first time in La Liga.

Real Sociedad will be coming off of a short week, as they prepare to host Barcelona in La Liga. The two sides sit fifth and fourth respectively, yet five points separate them as Barca appear a class above.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Barcelona to Win @23/20 with bet365

Over 1 Barcelona Goal @11/10 with bet365

Fermin Lopez 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Barca have faced troubling times of late, due to some bouts of injury that have sidelined many of their stars. This appears to have since been remedied and many of the usual suspects will reprise their roles in addition to the kids from La Maisa who impressed in their absence.

Barca Battling Through

Barcelona may not be out of the woods yet in terms of their squad troubles, but still should possess enough to surpass this Sociedad side, who have impressed, but may find themselves lacking.

Indeed this has been the tale of all four of Barca’s last trips to Sociedad having defeated them four straight times there. This has extended to the Catalans winning eight of the last nine meetings between the sides.

Sociedad have already lost twice in this campaign, and while it was to both the Madrid sides, it shows their strengths do not lie in facing the top calibre Spanish teams.

Barca lost their first match of the year last time out against Real Madrid but before this were unbeaten in all of the 10 league matches, as they will no doubt wish to get back to winning ways.

The return of core players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphina and Joao Felix should also help to bring them back into winning ways.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @23/20 with bet365

Stars returning to the Stage

Barcelona have been impressive so far on the season and one can see this comfortably continuing into this match, especially with the return of their premier goalscorers.

They have only failed to score more than one goal on two occasions, the first match of the season and against Real Madrid, both where they could be forgiven for not managing to hit the line.

Nevertheless, the point remains that Barca have been bagging goals high and low and should be able to continue this trend against Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Tip 2: Over 1 Barcelona Goal @11/10 with bet365

Lopez from La Masia

Fermin Lopez was called into the squad after the bout of injuries overtook the side, yet he has majorly impressed in his games with the side and one would find it hard to see him being left out.

During his time with the squad, six games, he has been averaging 2.1 shots on target per match and one would back this to continue as he fights for his place in a side full of talent.

Look for Lopez to continue on this upwards trend and test the Sociedad keeper.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Tip 3: Fermin Lopez 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365