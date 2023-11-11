Real Madrid vs Valencia Predictions and Betting Tips: Madrid backed in La Liga Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Valencia predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in La Liga.

Real Madrid topped La Liga for many weeks but have since slipped to second, two points behind that of shock leader Girona. They now attempt to recoup their losses against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Under 6 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Over 7.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Valencia haven’t been performing too shabbily themselves, yet they are unlikely to pose any serious threat to the Madrid side, who have only lost one in all competitions, all season so far.

Keeping it ‘Real’

Real have made a habit of defeating Valencia consummately on home soil, and one can see this continuing into this match, as the Galacticos look to return to their ascendancy at the top of the league.

Three of the last four matches between the two at the Bernabeu have seen Real emerge victorious while keeping a clean sheet, whilst the outlier only saw Los Ches earn a consolation goal late on.

The majority of Real’s wins on the season have come to nil also, with five of their nine victories seeing this, including three of the last four wins they have claimed seeing them keep a clean sheet.

Valencia have failed to score on the road twice of late, and one can comfortably see them attempting to assail the staunch backline of Madrid, to no avail.

Look for Real to ease their way to victory in consummate fashion.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Inordinate card line opens the door

La Liga has often been the haven of bookings, as referees seem more than happy to dish out cards left, right and centre.

Yet even saying this, six cards is an exorbitant amount of bookings for a game to see, and the under is firmly in play, and with odds of just above evens, it opens an avenue for us to explore.

Few games see five cards and this brings the under well into the bounds of possibility, especially when looking at both sides averages.

Real only sees an average of two bookings per game, while Valencia improves on this further seeing a mere 1.75 per 90 mins.

The sides have only earned two or more cards in, 67% of their games for Madrid and 57% for Los Ches.

Without these lowly averages, one would feel comfortable in under six cards on a game, yet these only bring this further into play.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Tip 2: Under 6 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Galacticos shooting for the stars

Real have made a habit of pummeling their opponents into submission, particularly at home, and one would expect this match to be no different.

They have been averaging a massive 9.8 shots on target per home game, and based on this season's form look set to complete this over 7.5 line.

Four of their five home games, this term, have seen the line hit, with the only exception being their most recent game, in which they were stymied by some injuries and squad rotation.

Expect Madrid to be back at full strength, have rested players in their midweek clash with Braga, and be capable of putting the Valencia keeper under pressure with a host of shots on target.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Tip 3: Over 7.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365