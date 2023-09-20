Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Union Berlin predictions and betting tips as the Santiago Bernabeu hosts the Champions League.

Real Madrid are known commonly as the kings of Europe having claimed a record 14 Champions League in the long and storied history. They begin this campaign with similar goals once more, with the first battle coming against Union Berlin.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Over 7.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Over 2 Union Berlin Corners @4/5 with bet365

Union Berlin have had their own success stories, albeit domestic. Their rise has been one of the best in European football, coming from Bundesliga 3 all the way to the top flight in just 10 years and marking their highest placing ever with last year's 4th placed finish.

These two successful sides, each in their own right, now meet in the groups of the Champions League as three points are on the line at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Overwhelming might of Real

This is Union Berlin first outing in the Champions League and while they have engaged in European competitions before this has rarely gone well for them especially when away from home.

Real on the other hand have been indomitable in both their recent European outings as well as their first five league games where they went on a perfect run, winning all of the matches.

Union are also unlikely to pose much of a threat compared with some of the La Liga sides, all of whom have capitulated in the face of the Galacticos might.

The Berlin faithful could well be in for a tough night on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Galacticos firing Goalwards

With Union unlikely to put up a major fight Real’s forwards could well fill their boots this time out, with a raft of shots heading goalwards.

This has held true across virtually all of their games, especially for those in front of their home fans.

They have averaged 11 shots on target when at the Santiago Bernabeu and have managed to get at least seven on target in every single one of their games.

Real have surpassed this number on multiple occasions and this game against Union should prove no different.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Tip 2: Over 7.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Low Corner Line playing into favour

Despite Union's obvious disparity in terms of talent to that of Real, the low corner line being offered by that of the bookies should play right into our hands.

An over of 2 corners is something that most teams should be able to manage even in the toughest of situations.

Union have also proved their capabilities to hit this over comfortably, having averaged 4.5 per game, with the hitting the line in every game they have played this season so far.

While Real may well be able to control much of the game, many would fancy that Union could manage to get at least three corners in the game.

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin Tip 3: Over 2 Union Berlin Corners @4/5 with bet365