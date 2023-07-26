Our football expert offers up his Real Madrid vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips, with Bellingham tipped to score his first goal for the club.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are two of the biggest teams in world football and will be hoping for a big campaign in the upcoming season. The two global giants continue their pre-season tours of America with this clash in Houston, Texas.

Real Madrid vs Man Utd United Betting Tips

Los Blancos to get the victory

Real Madrid got their pre-season friendlies off to a perfect start with a 3-2 win over Milan on Monday, coming back from 2-0 down to take victory.

Their strength in depth was evident with Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and David Alaba coming off the bench for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

A repeat of that performance should be enough to get them over the line against Manchester United, who will have a quick turnaround after their game against Wrexham.

Los Blancos have usually got the better of United and Milan in recent times, winning four of their last six meetings with those two sides.

Entertaining affair ahead

Pre-season friendlies tend to be more open affairs and that looks likely to be the case again on this occasion.

Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Milan shows that teams focus less on defence in these encounters.

To add to that, Manchester United have scored at least twice in two of their three pre-season friendly matches so expect four or more goals in this match.

Bellingham to put on a show

Jude Bellingham ended one of the longest transfer sagas of recent times by signing for Real Madrid this summer and made his debut for Los Blancos against Milan.

The former Birmingham midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United at times throughout his career and he can show the Red Devils what they are missing by scoring against them.

Bellingham played as an attacking midfielder against Milan and should get plenty of opportunities to get forward with Real, so back the England international to get on the scoresheet.

