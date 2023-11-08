Real Madrid vs Braga Predictions and Betting Tips: Hard Fought Match in Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Braga predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in round four of the Champions League.

Real Madrid faced off against Braga a mere two weeks ago, in Portugal, as the Galacticos emerged with a 2-1 victory. Braga now makes the short journey to the Spanish capital in a bid for an unlikely revenge.

Real Madrid vs Braga Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Over 6.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Ricardo Horta 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

A small trip across the Iberian Peninsula is in store for Braga after their hard-fought loss, within which they out shot Real, but failed to truly test the keeper.

Real will be emboldened with the Bernabeu behind them, yet could find themselves up against it with a tough opponent, bent on regaining some pride.

Stymied in Spain

The Santiago Bernabeu hasn't exactly been the haven of goals this year, with Real seemingly preferring to beat their opponents in consummate fashion, instead of routing them.

No game in Madrid’s backyard has seen more than four goals, with the average being 2.4 goals per game.

Every game here, bar one, has seen the under four goals line hit, and one could see this happening once again, as a hard-fought match is on the cards.

Their last match ended 2-1 and one could see it being similarly low scoring, as Braga appeared to be stymied by Real’s back line.

Games involving Madrid have only seen more than four goals a quarter of the time and the same should hold true for this match on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Braga Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Madrid testing Matheus

Braga’s Brazilian goalkeeper Matheus could be in for a long evening, as he will no doubt be tested regularly by Real’s forward line, with the threat of goals from midfield being particularly prevalent.

With Jude Bellingham in fine form, Joselu, Rodrygo and Vinicus Jr all capable of causing major issues, the keeper will have to be on top form to keep them all out.

They managed six shots on target when in Braga and at home one could comfortably see this rising, enough to cover the line.

Real have been averaging 9.6 shots on target in their home matches, something they will want to carry into this clash as they aim to do the double over them.

Real Madrid vs Braga Tip 2: Over 6.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Ricardo Horta hurting Real

Ricardo Horta has been one of the main men for Braga in both the Liga Nos and Champions League bagging six goals and two assists.

He has been forcing goalies to keep an eye out for him, as well regularly testing them.

Horta has been averaging 1.6 shots on target in the league and 1.4 in Europe, as well as striking one in the clash two weeks ago, forcing Kepa into a save.

This will only serve to strengthen his resolve and he may well fancy trying his luck once more, trying to get his team on the board.

Real Madrid vs Braga Tip 3: Ricardo Horta 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365