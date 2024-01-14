Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Super Cup Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Super Cup Final clash.

Football fans are being treated to one more El Clasico than is normally prescribed, with Real Madrid taking on Barcelona in Saudi Arabia as the two compete in the Spanish Super Cup Final.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Over 3 Goals @7/4 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @4/7 with bet365

Real Madrid to Win @11/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals in the Desert

Whilst few Spanish fans are likely to make the short trip over the Mediterranean, this doesn’t seem to have hampered either side, as goals have been the main features of their games when not playing on the Iberian Peninsula.

So much so that four of their last five clashes in either Saudi or further afield have seen the three-goal line hit.

Neither side has performed too poorly in the league when it comes to goal either, with both seeing the line hit in over a quarter of their games.

Barca has also seen three or more goals in three of their last four games, as goals have been the main feature of their games.

Look for the goal fest that has followed these two sides in their clashes around the world, to persist on their journey to Riyadh.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @7/4 with bet365

All scores on trips abroad

In addition to their games outside of Spain being goal fests, both sides seem capable of getting on the scoresheet, without scores of opposing fans halting the progress.

It also held in their only La Liga match this season, one that saw Real emerge victorious with a 2-1 victory.

Both sides should be able to get a goal in the game, as the atmosphere should prove to be far less combative than is normally expected.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/7 with bet365

Madrid coming out on top

Real have come out on the losing end of the majority of these clashes recently, yet amid their push for the title and Barca’s apparent fall off, they could secure turn the tide on the past.

This already came to pass this season as they defeated Barca, at home, back at the end of October.

The Catalans are also missing many of their core players, with Raphinha, Pedri, Marcos Alonso, Joao Cancelo, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all looking doubtful for the match.

With so many of their starting XI out, this could impact their ability to put up a proper fight in the game, and without the backing of their fervent fans, fall afoul of the might of Real.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 3: Real Madrid to Win @11/8 with bet365