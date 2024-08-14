Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Atalanta predictions and betting tips ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday.

The first piece of European silverware is up for grabs on Wednesday as Champions League winners Real Madrid take on Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win @ 4/9 with BoyleSports

Vinicius Junior to score anytime @ 5/4 with BoyleSports

Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with BoyleSports

Los Blancos to claim record-breaking sixth UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid won a record-extending 15th Champions League title last season, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side can move clear of Barcelona and AC Milan by becoming the first side to win six UEFA Super Cups in Poland on Wednesday night.

With new signings Kylian Mbappe and Endrick set to play a part, the former of whom is expected to start against Europa League winners Atalanta on Wednesday, Los Blancos have added world-class quality to an already stacked squad.

The Champions League winner has won ten of the last 11 editions of the Super Cup while Real Madrid have won four of their five involvements since 2013.

The European champions beat Chelsea in their final pre-season friendly of the summer and face an Atalanta side who have lost two and drawn one of their three warm-up games ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Tip 1: Real Madrid to win @ 4/9 with BoyleSports

Vini to pick up where he left off

All eyes will be fixed on Kylian Mbappe on his first competitive appearance in a Real Madrid shirt, but Vinicius Junior reportedly turned down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer and the Brazilian should never be underestimated.

He scored six Champions League goals last season, including one in the final, to add to his 15 La Liga strikes, and he has scored eight goals in his last nine competitive starts for club and country.

Atalanta have shipped nine goals in three pre-season games and Vinicius could remind Real fans that there is room for more than one superstar in this Los Blancos team.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Tip 2: Vinicius Junior to score anytime @ 5/4 with BoyleSports

Don't expect goals to flow in Warsaw

While the UEFA Super Cup can sometimes be seen as a glorified friendly, that does not appear to make for a more open fixture.

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla last August was the fifth successive Super Cup to feature fewer than three goals inside 90 minutes and it would be no surprise if the same scenario played out in Warsaw.

Atalanta and Real Madrid have both scored only three goals in three pre-season outings this summer while Real's final two games of last season each featured no more than two strikes.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with BoyleSports