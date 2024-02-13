RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Real Tips in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday

As Europe’s premier club competition returns, Real Madrid travel to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, with the Spanish giants expected to claim a first-leg lead.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win 6/5 with bet365

Rodrygo to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Vinicius Junior to have over 1.5 shots on target @ 12/5 with bet365

Real can maintain stunning European form

Real won all six of their Group C matches to progress to the last 16 in the smoothest possible fashion and they should kick off the knockout stage with another victory.

The 14-time European champions are also top of La Liga and go into the trip to Leipzig on a high after beating unexpected domestic title rivals Girona 4-0 on Saturday to move five points clear in Spain.

With confidence levels soaring, Carlo Ancelotti’s side can secure a vital away win in the first leg against a Leipzig side who were held to a 2-2 draw by mid-table Augsburg at the weekend - a result which means they have now only won just one of their last five matches.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Rodrygo on the goal trail for Real

Real are set to be without key midfielder Jude Bellingham as the England ace picked up an ankle injury after scoring twice against Girona, but the visitors still have plenty of players who can hurt Leipzig.

One of them is forward Rodrygo as he was also on target on Saturday, scoring the fourth goal to move on to 13 for the campaign in all competitions.

The 23-year-old will be among the players Ancelotti will be relying on for goals in Germany and he can deliver at attractive odds of 12/5 to score anytime.

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid Tip 2: Rodrygo to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Vinicius Jr can star again for visitors

Vinicius Junior took his goal tally for the season to 12 in all competitions with the opener at the weekend and he is another player Leipzig will be fearful of in the first leg.

The 23-year-old already has two goals in this season’s Champions League and recently has looked particularly sharp in the final third, attempting 31 shots, of which 15 have been on target, in his last seven appearances for Real.

Analysing his shooting stats further, the Brazilian has had at least two shots on target in his last six outings, so backing him to have over 1.5 shots on target again at 12/5 seems like a decent option.

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid Tip 3: Vinicius Junior to have over 1.5 shots on target at 12/5 with bet365