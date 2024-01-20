RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting Tips: 14/5 Tip in Bundesliga Clash

Our German football betting expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 17:30 Bundesliga clash.

Bayer Leverkusen’s bid to shock the German League has a few more hurdles to get over, one such being a trip to East Germany to take on the fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Draw @14/5 with bet365

Over 8 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Florian Wirtz 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side are currently the only invincible side left in the top flights, having not lost a single game all year long, making them the envy of Europe right now.

Leipzig would sorely wish to knock them off this pedestal, also having lost in consecutive games to them now.

If you can’t beat them

Leverkusen are currently on one of the most impressive runs, in perhaps their attempts to emulate the 03/04 Arsenal.

Like this team, they are earning their fair share of draws, particularly when playing against their top-of-the-league compatriots.

This has seen them share points with Bayern Munich, 2nd, VFB Stuttgart, 3rd and Borussia Dortmund, 5th, with the former two of these being on the road.

Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena poses a serious threat to their record right now, and one could see them settling for the draw in this clash.

Their record against the other frontrunners in the league is telling, as they seem more than happy to come away with just a point, but the record intact.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 1: Draw @14/5 with bet365

Iron sharpens iron

Leverkusen is expected to set the tone of the game, being the league leader, and taking cues from their clashes with the other top-tier side, the corners should come in droves.

In all of the clashes with the top five, including their opening day game against Leipzig the over-eight corners line has hit.

There were nine in the clash between these two back at the end of August in 2023, and then when playing the other frontrunners they averaged a whopping 14 corners per game.

This match should prove no different, as two talented sides go up against each other and the result sees a tonne of corners.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 2: Over 8 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Fantastic Florian

Florian Wirtz at 20 years old is one of the hottest German prospects in football, and one would be forgiven for thinking he was older, as the attacking midfielder has been impressing for some time now.

This has included him becoming integral to Xabi Alonso’s plans also, having played 15 of the 17 games to this point of the season.

In this time he has been averaging 1.2 shots on target per game, with 50% of all his shots being testing the keeper.

Expect Florian to be on form in this crucial clash, taking aim for goal, as he was in their away match with Stuttgart, as he scored to earn a point and keep Leverkusen perfect.

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 3: Florian Wirtz 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365