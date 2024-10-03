Our football betting expert offers his Rangers vs Lyon predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday’s Europa League showdown, at 20:00 (3/10/24).

Rangers made an optimal start to their European campaign, beating Malmo 2-0 in Sweden, while Lyon took care of Olympiacos by the same scoreline in France last week.

The pair now put their perfect records on the line for this Matchday Two showdown at Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers vs Lyon Betting Tips

Gers home form hard to knock

Rangers had a tough start to the season but Philippe Clement's side are starting to gather some momentum now, aided heavily by last week's win over Malmo in Sweden.

Lyon come to Glasgow as the last team to defeat the Light Blues on their own patch in continental competition.

Europa League finalists in 2021/22, Rangers have built their foundations on solid home form in European games. So much so, in fact, they have only lost one of their last 17 European home matches (W11 D5) and a stalemate looks the way to go here.

Lyon left Ibrox with a 2-0 Europa League group-stage victory in September 2021, but they won't find it easy to repeat that feat against a stubborn host team.

Rangers are adept at cutting their cloth to measure, essentially making themselves hard to break down in the face of superior opposition.

As high as sixth in Ligue 1 last season, Pierre Sage's Lyon find themselves no better than 11th this term with just seven points from their opening six games. A draw in Glasgow would probably satisfy them.

Dessers key for the home side

Cyriel Dessers was benched for the weekend win over Hibernian, but the 29-year-old striker is likely to be back in the starting XI now.

Dessers has scored seven goals in 11 appearances so far this season and can boast five goals in his last four competitive home games, three of them breaking the deadlock.

In Malmo last week, it was Dessers who pounced on a poor backpass inside the opening minute and when his shot rattled back off the post, Nedim Bajrami tucked it home.

The Nigerian forward is a menace on Glasgow's south side and could well break the deadlock.

Drama until the end

This should be a close contest and it is likely to be in the balance until the end, so backing some late drama in terms of goals is worthwhile.

Lyon are specialists in it, with Los Gones seeing goals scored after the 70th minute in six of their seven games this season, the only exception being the scoreless draw at Lens.

Rangers wrapped up the points in Malmo last week with a 76th minute goal, while their previous European home game against Dynamo Kyiv was decided by two goals in the last 10 minutes.

They also levelled up against the Ukrainians in Poland in the first leg via Dessers' stoppage-time effort.

