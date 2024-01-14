QPR vs Watford Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his QPR vs Watford betting tips and predictions ahead of their meeting at Loftus Road on Sunday kicking off at 12.

The R’s continued their poor run of form with a 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the FA Cup last weekend, extending their winless run to seven games in all competitions, something that looks set to get worse against Watford.

QPR vs Watford Betting Tips

Watford to win and Both Teams to Score @ 9/2 with bet365

Mileta Rajovic to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Andre Dozzell to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hornets to edge past hoop-less R’s

Watford cruised past QPR in the reverse fixture at the beginning of August, scoring four first-half goals to claim victory on the opening day of the season.

The Hornets have kicked on since then to keep themselves in the running for a promotion push, and their potent attack has been a major factor in remaining within touching distance of the top six.

Only five teams have scored more in the league than Watford’s 42, while six of Valerien Ismael’s squad has netted at least three times in the Championship.

An area of concern for the Hornets will be their defensive record, as they last kept a clean sheet in mid-November in a 5-0 hammering of Rotherham.

This may provide some hope for the struggling R’s who scored just twice in their last five league games.

QPR also have the unfortunate record of lowest home points tally in the division, with just nine accrued all season.

While a consolation goal may be on the cards, an extension to QPR’s winless streak is expected at the weekend.

QPR vs Watford Tip 1: Watford to win and Both Teams to Score @ 9/2 with bet365

Rajovic can continue to impress

Danish forward Mileta Rajovic was signed in the summer from Swedish side Kalmar and so far he has hit the ground running at his new club.

The striker is currently Watford’s top scorer with eight goals this season, three more than any of his team-mates.

The Dane has netted twice in Watford’s last five games, including in their recent FA Cup win over Chesterfield, and could get on the scoresheet again if he leads the line on Sunday.

QPR vs Watford Tip 2: Mileta Rajovic to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Yet another booking for Dozzell

Both QPR and Watford rank in the top half of the table for both fouls committed and yellow cards received, so a feisty affair can be expected at Loftus Road.

One player likely to be in the thick of the action is central midfielder Andre Dozzell, who tops the list for QPR for fouls, giving away 35 this season.

The 24-year old has also picked up five yellows so far this campaign and could easily find himself on the wrong side of the referees once again at the weekend.

QPR vs Watford Tip 3: Andre Dozzell to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365