QPR vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Goal Scorer in EFL Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips with Norwich dominant in this EFL Cup clash.

Queens Park Rangers and Norwich have been given the honour of being the only midweek EFL game going on much to the dismay of their fans, amid an already packed Championship schedule.

QPR vs Norwich Betting Tips

Class from the Canaries

Norwich have had some interesting outings in their last few matches, drawing 4-4 in a thriller against Southampton, and having defeated Hull City 2-1 in their first game. Presently they look to be one of the better sides in the Championship.

This alongside the fact QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth’s outspoken commitment to staying in the Championship, which is already looking like a tough task.

With this in mind and squad rotation extremely likely, Norwich should be looking to come away with a win from Loftus Road.

Shooting through the Hoops

Things could get ugly at home for QPR if the major squad rotation occurs as promised, holding their league campaign above all else.

Norwich have looked particularly excellent in this department as well, scoring 6 goals in their last two games, four against the ex-Premier League side Southampton among these.

While they have also looked susceptible at the back, conceding in all of these.

QPR may find themselves on the back foot but goals may well be the course of the evening.

Barnes-torming Goals

Ashley Barnes, longtime Premier League and Burnley striker has made his home at his new club Norwich now and seems to hold favour with the manager starting both of his first two games with the club.

He could well be set to reprise his role upfront once more and net against the diminished QPR side that will be put out on Wednesday.

He also has a knack for scoring in big games and crucial situations for which this could well be for Norwich, especially if the game is on the line.

Barnes will no doubt be towing over his opposition and always look in with a chance of scoring.

